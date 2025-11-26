Punjab denies temporary release to Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh

Punjab has decided against the temporary release of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, who’s currently detained under the National Security Act (NSA). Government sources cited concerns over potential law and order issues, based on reports from the Amritsar DC and police.

Amritpal Singh had sought temporary release to attend the Parliament session starting December 1. His plea was initially directed to the Punjab and Haryana High Court by the Supreme Court, which then asked the Punjab Government to decide on his release.

