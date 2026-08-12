DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab deputy director booked in Rs 1.80-crore graft case

Punjab deputy director booked in Rs 1.80-crore graft case

article_Author
Anirudh Gupta
Our Correspondent
Ferozepur, Updated At : 01:54 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative photo
Advertisement

The Vigilance Bureau has booked a deputy director in the Rural Development and Panchayats Department in connection with a Rs 1.80-crore scam at the Ferozepur BDPO office.

Advertisement

Arun Sharma, who earlier served as the additional deputy commissioner (development) in the district, has been booked under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Advertisement

However, Sharma denied any role in the alleged scam, saying it took place after he assumed the charge of the deputy director. Sharma claimed that the scam was highlighted by him.

Advertisement

“However, I will fully cooperate during the investigation, as all allegations levelled against me are baseless,” said Sharma.

According to information, officials at the BDPO office had allegedly made a payment of around Rs 1.80 crore to a private contractor, who owned a unit manufacturing interlocking in Mamdot, by using the digital signature of previous BDPO Kirandeep Kaur.

Advertisement

Kirandeep Kaur was transferred from Ferozepur on January 1, 2024, following which the charge of the office had remained with two other officials during different periods.

The matter came to the fore when Lakhwinder Singh Randhawa, then ADC (D), wrote to the office, seeking an explanation. Later, the matter was reported by the ADC (D) to the higher authorities, following which the additional secretary of the department had constituted a two-member committee to probe it.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts