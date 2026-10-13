Punjab DGP announces compensation of Rs 1 crore for slain ASI

Punjab DGP announced compensation of Rs one crore for the family of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Iqbal Singh, who laid down his life in the line of duty.

ASI Iqbal Singh of the Punjab Police, serving with the Counter Intelligence wing in Ferozepur, was fatally shot by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants on the evening of October 11, 2026, in Naushehra Pannuan village, Tarn Taran district. The officer was returning home on his motorcycle after offering prayers at a local gurdwara when the attackers intercepted him on the Naushehra Pannuan–Lohka Road and opened fire at close range. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the spot.​

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In an official statement, the Director General of Police, Punjab, said: “Our brave police officer, ASI Iqbal Singh who has laid down his life in the line of duty. @PunjabPoliceInd stands firmly with the bereaved family in their hour of grief. Hon’ble Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia amount of ₹1 crore for his family, while an additional ₹1 crore insurance payout will be provided by HDFC Bank to his family. The martyr will be accorded full police honours.

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May his soul rest in peace.

Our prayers are with his family and relatives. #ForceIsFamily”

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The killing marks the fifth targeted attack on Punjab Police personnel in the state’s border districts this year. Police have launched a full investigation, examining CCTV footage and pursuing all available leads. Reports indicate possible links to organised crime networks, with overseas-based gangsters allegedly claiming responsibility. The officer’s nephew, Ajmeet Singh, had been shot dead in a similar attack in the same village just a month earlier, on September 11.​

ASI Iqbal Singh, aged around 54–55 and a resident of Naushehra Pannuan, leaves behind his wife and two children who are based abroad. Senior officers, including the DIG Ferozepur Range and Tarn Taran SSP, visited the scene and are overseeing the probe.

The Punjab Police has affirmed its solidarity with the bereaved family. Full police honours will be accorded to the martyr in recognition of his service and sacrifice.