Punjab DGP in Jalandhar for night domination

Four days after grenade attack at the residence of ex-BJP minister Manoranjan Kalia, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav visited the city late on Friday evening and conducted night domination with senior officials of the district.

From 10 pm, Yadav checked various vulnerable sites and conducted checking of police stations.

He shall be staying at night in Jalandhar and is expected visit Kalia’s place in the morning to meet him and check the grenade blast site. He took briefing about the case from Jalandhar Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur and Deputy Commissioner of Police Manpreet Singh, who have been investigating the case.