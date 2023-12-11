 Punjab Diary: A 100-watt smile : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Punjab Diary: A 100-watt smile

Punjab Diary: A 100-watt smile

Punjab Diary: A 100-watt smile

During Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Vikas Kranti’ rally held in Gurdaspur on December 2, a worker shoved a piece of paper in the Delhi CM’s hand just as he finished his extempore speech.



Gurdaspur: During Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Vikas Kranti’ rally held in Gurdaspur on December 2, a worker shoved a piece of paper in the Delhi CM’s hand just as he finished his extempore speech. This triggered a lot of guess work. After all, Kejriwal had given a broad smile the moment he had finished reading it. Later, it emerged that the worker had told his boss that if he wanted to bag all 13 Lok Sabha seats of Punjab, he should start making some big-ticket announcements. Whether this happens or not is in the realms of speculation but Kejriwal did make the worker happy by flashing a 100-watt smile.

Cat & mouse game continues

Gurdaspur: Dorangla block had gained infamy because of the large number of drones Pakistan sends in this area. However, a few months ago, when the BSF installed an anti-drone device somewhere in Dorangla, the flying machines stopped coming. The security agency had brought this device on a trial basis from a Central Government organisation and now that the trial period is over, it has been sent back to where it came from. The net result is that the drones have again started coming to Dorangla and this time their frequency has increased manifold. Now, officers are scratching their heads over their next move on how to counter the drones. The cat versus mouse game has restarted.

Inauguration heats up politics

Patiala: Ahead of civic body poll scheduled early next year, political parties are trying to woo voters in Patiala city. The inauguration of Agrasen Chowk has heated up politics between AAP and the BJP in the district. While inaugurating the statue of Maharaja Agrasen, AAP MLA Ajitpal Singh Kohli hailed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for fulfilling the long-pending demand of residents.The move has surely not gone down well with the BJP. Former senior deputy Mayor Anil Bajaj said the proposal of constructing Agrasen Chowk was passed by the House on November 11, 2011, by the SAD-BJP alliance.

Above the law

Amritsar: When it comes to the police reform, the state government seems to have failed miserably. Recently, a pick-up van loaded with oxygen cylinders blocked the Lawrence Road. A group of journalists called the traffic police to issue a challan. Initially, police personnel tried their best to not issue a challan. After sometime, cops found a middle way and issued a ticket of Rs 500 to the driver of the pick-up van. Later, it came forth that the owner of the oxygen plant was a friend of MLA of the ruling party.

Once AAP’s star campaigner, now a singer

Navjot Kaur Lambi

Muktsar: A 23-year-old Navjot Kaur Lambi, who was the AAP’s ‘star campaigner’ due to her fiery speeches during the state Assembly elections in 2017, is now set to be a professional singer. She said she had already recorded her two Punjabi songs and is now shooting for a video of her song ‘Boutique’. Notably, Navjot had left the AAP in 2018 when AAP convener-cum-Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal apologised to former Minister Bikram Majithia over his statement on drugs trade. Navjot said, “I belong to the family of marginal farmers. Now, I have decided to help in improving the financial condition of my family. I have recorded two songs in my voice. Besides, I am busy shooting one video of my song.” Hailing from Kheowali village, next to Badal village, Navjot is pursuing MA (Punjabi) and has a huge fan following on social media.

Minister’s remarks invite ire

Chandigarh: In her speech at Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, Minister for Social Security Dr Baljit Kaur pointed figure at the corrupt practices among doctors. The minister said how innocent young doctors were being introduced to corrupt practices. The remarks were enough to invite anger from the community to which she had given three decades. A private doctors’ body, the Indian Medical Association, called an emergency meeting and condemned her remarks. “She also insulted her bosses & guides who taught her medicine in medical colleges,” they threatened protest and demanded apology from her. But hardly anybody felt the need to ask a simple question: What was wrong in the doctor-turned-politician said?

Abohar farmer wins award

Gurpreet Singh

Abohar: The Millionaire Farmer of India Award 2023 in the state category was given to Gurpreet Singh of Patti Sadiq village on Thursday at a ceremony organised by the Krishi Jagran and Agriculture World, NGO, in New Delhi’s Indian Agricultural Research Institute. He received the award from Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. In the past also he has been honoured by the Punjab Agriculture University.

Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal, Mohit Khanna, Manmeet Singh Gill, Archit Watts, Vishav Bharti and Raj Sadosh

#Arvind Kejriwal #Gurdaspur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Canada's surging cost of living, rental shortages fuel reverse immigration

2
India

Karni Sena chief murder: How attackers' plan to flee abroad was thwarted in Chandigarh

3
Chandigarh

Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

4
India

BSP chief Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand as her political successor

5
India

Rs 300 crore and counting: Cash haul in Odisha Income Tax raids becomes highest-ever such recovery as searches enter day 5

6
Punjab

Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann launch scheme to deliver services at people’s doorstep

7
India

Centre denies ‘secret memo’ targeting Sikh Separatists abroad

8
Chhattisgarh Profile

Who is Vishnu Deo Sai, BJP's tribal face whom Amit Shah promised to make a 'big man'

9
Chhattisgarh

From village panch to top man: Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai is Chhattisgarh’s 4th chief minister

10
Uttar Pradesh

8 charred to death as SUV catches fire after collision with truck near UP's Bareilly

Don't Miss

View All
‘Event duty’ leaves teachers fuming
Punjab

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

Changes in Canadian study permit rules fuel discontent among pupils
Punjab

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US
Comment

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Prevented train mishap, got only ~5K!
India

Prevented train mishap, got only Rs 5K!

House in way of National Highway-widening project, man moves it to save wife’s memories
J & K

House in way of NH-widening project, Jammu man moves it to save wife's memories

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google
Chandigarh

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Top News

SC verdict today on petitions against Art 370 abrogation

Supreme Court verdict today on petitions against Art 370 abrogation

Focus likely on J&K bifurcation into 2 UTs, Assembly poll

Rajasthan, MP CMs may be named today

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh CMs may be named today

5 Indians dead in car crash in Australia; elderly driver charged

Driver charged following car crash that left 5 Australian-Indians dead

Swale was driving along Albert Street in Daylesford on the d...

Couple kills hotelier, girlfriend over 'forced' extra-marital affair in Indore; held

Couple kills hotelier, girlfriend over 'forced' extra-marital affair in Indore; held

A sword and knife used in killings have been recovered, and ...

Tribal leader Sai to be C’garh CM; pledges to fulfil PM’s guarantees

Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai to be Chhattisgarh CM; pledges to fulfil PM's guarantees

Gets invite from Guv to form govt | Swearing-in likely on De...


Cities

View All

2 Faridkot residents nabbed with 1-kg heroin, drug money

2 Faridkot residents nabbed with 1-kg heroin, drug money

Congress workers in minister ETO’s constituency join ruling AAP

1,44,389 kids given polio drops

Amritsar civic body holds Lok Adalat to dispose of water, sewerage bills

Fire breaks out at shop in Tarn Taran

AIIMS nursing staff strike hits health services in Bathinda

AIIMS nursing staff strike hits health services in Bathinda

Former constable held in malkhana arms theft case

All Chandigarh parks to be made barrier-free

All Chandigarh parks to be made barrier-free

3 accused of Karni Sena chief's killing held in Chandigarh hotel

25 days on, patient injected by imposter succumbs at PGI

UPSC aspirant arrested with 236-gm charas

Upgraded platforms 4, 5 set to open for passengers on Dec 13

Mercury dips to 8.3°C in Delhi

Mercury dips to 8.3°C in Delhi

Not just Punjab, Delhi, UP & Rajasthan also to blame for haze

16 awarded for empowering disabled

Army Chief inaugurates race to commemorate Kargil War victory

Nobel laureate launches book, recounts tales of child rescue

3 members of family killed in road accident

3 members of family killed in road accident

Labour unions, Latifpura oustees gherao minister’s residence

KVK organises hands-on training on mushroom cultivation, processing

Central schemes will help realise Viksit Bharat dream, says minister Som Parkash

Nakodar MLA Inderjit Mann flags off buses for Sri Anandpur Sahib, Naina Devi

Paddy procurement concludes in Ludhiana, 18.32 LMT arrival at 5-year high

Paddy procurement concludes in Ludhiana, 18.32 LMT arrival at 5-year high

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Ludhiana youth killed in Malaysia, family friend among nine arrested

Now, get 43 services on the doorstep in Punjab

70-g heroin, tablets seized during cordon & search operation

14.75 lakh children to be vaccinated during 3-day campaign in 12 districts

14.75 lakh children to be vaccinated during 3-day campaign in 12 districts

Section 144 imposed in Patiala district

Punjab cops to strike at root cause of drug menace, says ADGP