Punjab Diary: A 100-watt smile

Gurdaspur: During Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Vikas Kranti’ rally held in Gurdaspur on December 2, a worker shoved a piece of paper in the Delhi CM’s hand just as he finished his extempore speech. This triggered a lot of guess work. After all, Kejriwal had given a broad smile the moment he had finished reading it. Later, it emerged that the worker had told his boss that if he wanted to bag all 13 Lok Sabha seats of Punjab, he should start making some big-ticket announcements. Whether this happens or not is in the realms of speculation but Kejriwal did make the worker happy by flashing a 100-watt smile.

Cat & mouse game continues

Gurdaspur: Dorangla block had gained infamy because of the large number of drones Pakistan sends in this area. However, a few months ago, when the BSF installed an anti-drone device somewhere in Dorangla, the flying machines stopped coming. The security agency had brought this device on a trial basis from a Central Government organisation and now that the trial period is over, it has been sent back to where it came from. The net result is that the drones have again started coming to Dorangla and this time their frequency has increased manifold. Now, officers are scratching their heads over their next move on how to counter the drones. The cat versus mouse game has restarted.

Inauguration heats up politics

Patiala: Ahead of civic body poll scheduled early next year, political parties are trying to woo voters in Patiala city. The inauguration of Agrasen Chowk has heated up politics between AAP and the BJP in the district. While inaugurating the statue of Maharaja Agrasen, AAP MLA Ajitpal Singh Kohli hailed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for fulfilling the long-pending demand of residents.The move has surely not gone down well with the BJP. Former senior deputy Mayor Anil Bajaj said the proposal of constructing Agrasen Chowk was passed by the House on November 11, 2011, by the SAD-BJP alliance.

Above the law

Amritsar: When it comes to the police reform, the state government seems to have failed miserably. Recently, a pick-up van loaded with oxygen cylinders blocked the Lawrence Road. A group of journalists called the traffic police to issue a challan. Initially, police personnel tried their best to not issue a challan. After sometime, cops found a middle way and issued a ticket of Rs 500 to the driver of the pick-up van. Later, it came forth that the owner of the oxygen plant was a friend of MLA of the ruling party.

Once AAP’s star campaigner, now a singer

Navjot Kaur Lambi

Muktsar: A 23-year-old Navjot Kaur Lambi, who was the AAP’s ‘star campaigner’ due to her fiery speeches during the state Assembly elections in 2017, is now set to be a professional singer. She said she had already recorded her two Punjabi songs and is now shooting for a video of her song ‘Boutique’. Notably, Navjot had left the AAP in 2018 when AAP convener-cum-Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal apologised to former Minister Bikram Majithia over his statement on drugs trade. Navjot said, “I belong to the family of marginal farmers. Now, I have decided to help in improving the financial condition of my family. I have recorded two songs in my voice. Besides, I am busy shooting one video of my song.” Hailing from Kheowali village, next to Badal village, Navjot is pursuing MA (Punjabi) and has a huge fan following on social media.

Minister’s remarks invite ire

Chandigarh: In her speech at Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, Minister for Social Security Dr Baljit Kaur pointed figure at the corrupt practices among doctors. The minister said how innocent young doctors were being introduced to corrupt practices. The remarks were enough to invite anger from the community to which she had given three decades. A private doctors’ body, the Indian Medical Association, called an emergency meeting and condemned her remarks. “She also insulted her bosses & guides who taught her medicine in medical colleges,” they threatened protest and demanded apology from her. But hardly anybody felt the need to ask a simple question: What was wrong in the doctor-turned-politician said?

Abohar farmer wins award

Gurpreet Singh

Abohar: The Millionaire Farmer of India Award 2023 in the state category was given to Gurpreet Singh of Patti Sadiq village on Thursday at a ceremony organised by the Krishi Jagran and Agriculture World, NGO, in New Delhi’s Indian Agricultural Research Institute. He received the award from Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. In the past also he has been honoured by the Punjab Agriculture University.

