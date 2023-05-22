 Punjab Diary: Blood donor of Muktsar : The Tribune India

An auxiliary nurse and midwife (ANM) at Muktsar, Sukhpreetpal Kaur, is undoubtedly the ‘blood woman’ of Muktsar.



Muktsar: An auxiliary nurse and midwife (ANM) at Muktsar, Sukhpreetpal Kaur, is undoubtedly the ‘blood woman’ of Muktsar. She has donated blood for 36 times. Her motto is to spread awareness among women to donate blood. She said, “In general, women are apprehensive about donating blood as they fear loss of haemoglobin and other health-related issues. I have donated blood for 36 times and my health is intact. I appeal to women to donate blood without any fear.”

Multi-crore ‘inconvenience’

Amritsar: The authorities have built a multi-crore office for the Police Department without even thinking of installing a lift. It is causing inconvenience not only to the visitors, but also to the police personnel who have their offices on the upper floors. Moreover, there is no drinking water facility at any of the floors.

Victim of ‘political theatrics’

Ferozepur: Upset by ‘false’ promises of politicians to commence work on the PGI satellite centre, hundreds of residents held a prayer at the proposed site. The project, sanctioned 10 years ago, has become a victim of ‘political theatrics’. The residents have sent thousands of emails and letters to the PMO, besides doing a signature campaign. On January 5, 2022, PM Narendra Modi went back without launching the project after the farmers blocked his way. In February 2022, Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to this border city had promised to lay the foundation stone of this project on Baisakhi. However, nothing has happened on the ground so far.

Tackling drone menace

Gurdaspur: Dorangla block located along the International Border was a much-favoured destination for Pakistani agencies to push in drones, drugs and arms. Things have now cooled off. The fact is that the government, in collaboration with a private company, has quietly installed an anti-drone system. The moment a drone flies from across the border, it gets jammed. This is a great win for the Indian security agencies. Officers, however, are keeping their fingers crossed. In the short run, their experiment has been successful. They want it to maintain this success rate in the long run too.

Poet at heart

Chandigarh: While releasing a book of communist leader Hardev Arshi at Punjab Bhawan a few days ago, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann surprised everyone by reciting the poem of revolutionary poet Sant Ram Udasi. “Ma Dhartiyae, Teri Godd Nu Chann Hor Bathere…”. Mann has been reciting this poem from his student days. It’s for the first time that after becoming the CM, he recited the poem of his favourite poet.

Contributed by Pawan Jaiswar, Archit Watts, Anirudh Gupta, Ravi Dhaliwal, Vishav Bharti

