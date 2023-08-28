Punjab Diary: Catch-22 situation

Chandigarh: To check mosquito breeding, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh along with health officials on Friday carried out a survey of all bungalows of the ministers, government officials and at the Circuit House in Sector 39, Chandigarh. The Health Minister was shocked as every single bungalow occupied by the ministers had turned into a mosquito-breeding ground. Seeing his own colleagues throwing the government’s anti-dengue campaign to the winds, Dr Balbir found himself caught in a catch-22 situation. He was left with no other option but to scold the gardeners, attendants and servants in the opulent bungalows.

Changed tone and tenor

Amritsar: Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal had to face the ire of Kiampura villagers who asked him to leave and never return. The residents said the minister had visited the village to address his supporters. They claimed that they had supported Dhaliwal during the 2022 Assembly poll, but now tone and tenor of the minister has changed to a great extent.

Cashing in on misery

Gurdaspur: The craving among ministers, officials and people to get themselves photographed while making donations to marooned villagers was indeed strong. So much so, some VIPs had even hired their own cameramen. Some AAP leaders even went to the extent of deliberately drenching themselves in the floodwater. Actually, nobody was worried for the villagers. All these people were after cheap publicity by making use of the plight of the harried villagers. Somebody should have told them that about the age-old adage: Crave for a thing, you will get it. Renounce that craving and the object will follow you by itself.

Unwelcome visitors

Gurdaspur: Whenever a particular minister decided to visit the flood-ravaged villages, officials would invariably accompany him. Such visits badly impeded the rescue work. Finally, somebody told the minister that, “Sir, your tour of the area means we will have to stop rescue work for some hours.” The minister remained adamant and went ahead with his visit, not once, but thrice. Actually, nobody was losing any sleep as far as providing care to the poor and marooned villagers were concerned. These ministers were just interested in scoring some brownie points and nothing else!

Contributed by Vishav Bharti, Manmeet Gill and Ravi Dhaliwal