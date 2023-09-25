Punjab Diary: Diver awaits recognition

Muktsar: After a private bus fell into the Sirhind Feeder Canal here on September 19, Harpreet Singh Happy, a diver, is in the news. Reason: He along with his relative not just fished out nine bodies but also saved lives of a number of passengers. Now, the residents are urging the administration to honour Happy for saving precious lives.

Minister’s ‘shocker’

Amritsar: In an embarrassing situation for AAP, Cabinet Minister and Jandiala Guru MLA Harbhajan Singh ETO reportedly took a position completely contrary to the stand taken by the party on the issue of police personnel attending a birthday bash where Kamal Kumar Bori, a notorious criminal, was also present. ETO said he would have also attended the party if he had received the invitation. After AAP MLA from Amritsar raised the issue with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, seven cops, including two DSPs, were transferred.

Drone trouble

Patiala: A property dealer from Chandigarh and his three friends were arrested for flying a drone near the Nabha jail. The new jail and a gas plant near it are a “no-fly zone”. An alert was sounded after the jail authorities saw a drone flying right above the prison. As the jail and the police team followed the drone, they saw four persons operating it from the residential area, following which they were arrested. Their pleas that they were testing this new machine fell on deaf ears. Locals claimed that those flying kites near the jail also come under the scanner.

Parade with a difference

Jalandhar: The passing out parade of 2,999 recruits of the Punjab Police on Friday turned into a grand cultural event. ADGP MF Farooqui had roped in Punjabi actor Gurinder Makna for choreography. Having been associated with Makna since his BSF days, Farooqui said he asked the actor just three to four days before the event to lend a culture flavour and offer a memorable experience to recruits.

Contributed by Archit Watts, PK Jaiswar, Aman Sood and Aparna Banerji

#Muktsar