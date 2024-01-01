Punjab Diary: House not in order

Chandigarh: Indiscipline seems to be the norm in the state unit of the Congress party as far as the shared desire of too many leaders to show superiority in the party structure is concerned. As a senior leader quipped: “Too many leaders have no workers left for groundwork.” The top leaders have been working independent of the party line, in an attempt to establish their mass base. Interestingly, new names are now cropping up as contenders for the post of president of the PPCC in backdoor meetings. Definitely not an easy ride for current chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring!

Kangana in the fray?

Gurdaspur: There is a section in the state BJP that wants to see actress Kangana Ranaut as the party candidate from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat. This despite the fact that several Delhi-based leaders have made it clear that the party is averse to fielding a celebrity, especially after the damage done by incumbent MP Sunny Deol. Party workers say it won’t be a wise decision to field the actress because the voter has not forgotten how badly he was ditched by Deol. Nonetheless, the talk of Ranaut being the BJP candidate refuses to die down.

Realtors’ new bet

Pathankot: Real estate agents of Pathankot are keeping an eagle’s eye on the developments related to Ranjit Sagar dam’s lake following CM Bhagwant Mann’s visit to the area. The CM had said that the government was looking forward to developing the entity into a water-sports hub of international standards. Scores of realtors, who are ready to buy huge chunks of land, are waiting for an official announcement. They have not forgotten that as Deputy CM, Sukhbir Badal had made a similar announcement. The poor realtors had back then purchased land but the project had remained only on paper.

Death of a rumour

Amritsar: Rumours about BJP leader and former Cabinet Minister Lakshmi Kanta Chawla’s ‘demise’ compelled her to come live on social media to convey that she was hail and hearty. In a video message released here on Sunday, Chawla wished well-being for those who had posted the news of her death and remarked that the rumour would ensure that she lives long to serve the nation.

Shooting from the hip

Chandigarh: It has become common with the state’s politicians these days that they speak recklessly and try to sell cock and bull stories in press conferences. The most recent example is of a leader who recently joined the BJP and was known to be a man of his word in the political circles. He claimed at a press conference that Punjab’s tableau for Republic Day was rejected because it had photographs of CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. When the government denied the claim and the media asked him to produce evidence, he failed to back his claim with any. Even the Ministry of Defence has not made a comment on the issue.

KBC question sends cheer

Jalandhar: On this season’s penultimate episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, aired on December 28, a question on the Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan just a day before the festival was to start, sent cheer among music connoisseurs. The question, “Which city hosts the Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan, a Hindustani classical music festival that was started in 1875?”, had won contestant Avinash Bharti Rs 25 lakh. The sammelan began on December 29 in Jalandhar.

Cop’s debating skills

Ferozepur: Known more for his loud public handlings in chaste Punjabi, Ferozepur cop Mohit Dhawan’s winning the debate on “Police and human rights violations”, came in as a big surprise for his colleagues in the Ferozepur division. A total of 30 contestants had participated in the debate from across the state. Choosing to put forth his arguments in English while speaking at the debate organised by the Phillaur Punjab Police Academy, Dhawan said it was like going back to school days when his parents encouraged him to take part in co-curricular activities.

Contributed by Rajmeet Singh, Ravi Dhaliwal, Neeraj Bagga, Vishav Bharti, Aparna Banerji and Anirudh Gupta

