Punjab Diary: Minister’s security irks doctors

Patiala: It seems that AAP leaders take their security threat very seriously. Many Cabinet Ministers can be seen holding meetings with their gun-toting security guards. Recently, the Health Minister held a meeting with doctors in the presence of his security. A senior doctor said, “It seems minister sahib doesn’t trust his own doctors.” Another minister was seen with his security guards on the Punjabi University campus. Students said though the police had banned display of weapons in songs and on the social media, ministers were indulging in show off. “Earlier, their hooters annoyed us. Now, their foolproof security arrangements create hurdles,” university students said.

Activist starts campaigning for LS poll

Muktsar: Though the 2024 General Election are due next year, AAP activist Arsh Umriana, alias Cyclewala, a ticket aspirant, has already started campaigning in Faridkot parliamentary constituency. Umriana (29) is a son of a retired Home Guard, who lives at Ghanie Wala village in Faridkot district. He said, “We have installed posters in villages and towns. We are spreading awareness on drug menace and other social issues. People are fed up with their sitting MP and giving us a good response.” Notably, Umriana was also an aspirant for AAP ticket from Malout Assembly segment.

Fourth SSP in 10 months

Muktsar: In the past 10 months, Muktsar district has got four Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs). Further, if a brief tenure of additional charge of the SSP Muktsar given to the SSP Faridkot is also considered, then Harmanbir Singh Gill is the fifth SSP. A perusal of the records revealed that no SSP was able to spend even four months in the district. Notably, Muktsar is the home district of PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

SDM holds five charges

Muktsar: It may sound strange, but Muktsar SDM Kanwarjeet Singh is holding five additional charges. He is having the additional charge of SDM Malout, administrator of Market Committees of Muktsar, Malout and Bariwala. Besides, he is the administrator of Bariwala Nagar Panchayat. Notably, an SDM has to look after the works of the Transport Department as well, including issuing the motor vehicle registration certificates and driving licences. The SDM said he was trying his level best to perfom the given task.

Drug menace on the rise

Gurdaspur: The other day, during a search operation, an officer was overheard saying “In rural Gurdaspur, every third household has a drug addict”. He was quickly corrected by his colleague who said, “Not every third, but every second household has an addict.” After all, what a smuggler does is simple. He sends his mobile location to his contact across the border. Lo and behold, within an hour, the contraband arrives through a drone. With the process of procuring drugs becoming ridiculously easy, there are chances that the second officer was right.

Sangrur first in ease-of-doing business

Sangrur: For implementation of single-window system and ease of doing business, Sangrur has bagged the first position across the state in the large district category. After receiving the honour from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the fifth Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit-2023, Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said the administration had been trying to promote industrial investment and trade. “All officials are working hard to help industrialists and residents,” the DC said.