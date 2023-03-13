Punjab Diary: MLAs’ training in vain

The training of first-time MLAs on adherence to rules and regulations of the Vidhan Sabha has had little impact as a number of MLAs, including a minister, were seeing violating the rules during the ongoing Budget session. Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan was repeatedly seen requesting the members to follow rules. In one instance, he told the members of the treasury benches to stop talking to each other. While Transport Minister Laljeet Bhullar was talking on his mobile phone when the Speaker sought his reply on a question by one of the members, Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa crossed through the ministers’ benches to meet the Finance Minister. Evidently, the new MLAs need more sittings to learn about the rules and regulations

Seeking favour

In a peculiar case, two Cabinet Ministers were seen questioning and answering each other in the Vidhan Sabha. Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer asked Minister of Social Security, Women and Child Development Baljit Kaur for a favour for his constituency. She assured him that she would do the needful. President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Amarinder Singh Raja Warring took a dig at them, saying it was wrong.

Carrot & stick policy

Ferozepur SP Randhir Kumar offered roses to traffic rule violators while exhorting them to follow road safety norms. The SP asked all offenders at nakas to follow the traffic rules religiously. However, everyone was not lucky enough to go scot-free with flowers. Those driving without a licence, documents and without any registration number plate had to face the challan and some vehicles were impounded. “For serious violations, there can’t be any relaxation,” said the young SP. However, residents appreciated his carrot and stick policy.

Honour for activist

Muktsar youth Deepak Garg, who has carved a niche for himself with his social work, especially motivating people for blood donation and arranging blood for those in need through a WhatsApp group, was recently honoured by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the National Conference on Voluntary Blood Donation in Karnal. Deepak, a banker, says the award is the result of the hard work of all members of the Jai Babe Di Blood Sewa Society, Muktsar. Earlier, the district administration too had honoured the society for working for the noble cause.

Reviving Dhariwal mill

Murphy’s Law states that anything that can go wrong will go wrong. This holds true for the condition of the once famous Dhariwal Woollen Mills. However, before the mill is mothballed by the Union Textile Ministry, DC Himanshu Aggarwal has decided to invite IIM-Amritsar to undertake a case study of the unit. “The students can give their recommendations on how to revive the firm, once the pride of Punjab,” he said. Trade unions and employees have welcomed this step. As they say, no army can stop an idea whose time has come.

Contributed by Rajmeet Singh, Sanjeev Singh Bariana, Anirudh Gupta, Archit Watts and Ravi Dhaliwal