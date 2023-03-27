Punjab Diary: Night vigil to check stray menace

Patiala: Despite repeated campaigns to ensure a cattle-free city and crores collected by the government to tackle stray cattles on Patiala roads is not an easy task. Though the MC officials claimed to catch and release stray animals at cow shelters, they have no explanation on how they reach the city’s periphery. “We are planning to hold night vigil and stop stray animals from entering the city,” said an official.

Ode to Partition

Amritsar: The first edition of the Amritsar Festival brought the best of music and talent for audience. While the international and national delegates enjoyed the heritage and cuisine, they also got to know about traumatic details of the Partition. One such emotional experience was a live performance of poet and academician Dr SS Behal’s poem titled “Mein Gujjranwala Chhodh Ayaa”, which throws light on the pain of the Partition and leaving behind a home. In the end, the audience and the poet had tears in their eyes.

Destiny is supreme

Gurdaspur: There is a former constable who used to be in the security detail of an officer. The constable left his job, contested the 2022 Assembly election and became an MLA. With time, the officer rose to the rank of an SP. These days the SP can be seen following the MLA like an obedient child. He must be thinking that even when you think you have your life all mapped up, things happen that shape your destiny in ways you might never have imagined. The latest is that the MLA has “promised” the officer that he will get him appointed as an SSP.

Middlemen’s entry banned in revenue office

Ropar: In order to curb corruption, the district administraiton has banned entry of unauthorised persons in the Registrar’s office at the time of registration of sale deed. Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha said there were numerous complaints that middlemen were accompanying sellers and purchasers inside the office. Thus, Registrar and Sub-Registrar’s office at Ropar and Nurpur Bedi have pasted notice in this regard.

‘Glorifying’ gun culture

Patiala: While the state government has been registering FIRs against those found ‘glorifying’ gun culture in the state, Punjabi University, Patiala, gifted gun showpieces to coaches and sportspersons. The choice of the gift, left the student and onlookers perplexed.