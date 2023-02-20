Punjab Diary: Parties ramp up digital campaign

Sangrur: Though the Lok Sabha elections will be held next year, leaders of opposition parties, including the BJP, Congress and SAD, have intensified their campaigns to expose the ‘failure’ of the AAP government in fulfilling its poll promises by taking to social media. Most of the opposition leaders in CM’s home district of Sangrur have hired social media experts and their Facebook accounts are always actively posting against the AAP government’s performance.

A tale of two roads

Gurdaspur: The 25-km stretch of highway from Gurdaspur to Mukerian is filled with potholes, causing inconvenience to commuters throughout the year. PWD officials say they cannot do much because the highway is located in an area which is perennially waterlogged. On the other hand, the roads within the Tibri cantonment on this stretch of the main highway are under Army maintenance and are always in a good condition.

Women at the helm

Fazilka: Just a few weeks before the International Women’s Day (March 8), a rare display of women empowerment has emerged in Fazilka, which was made a district on July 25, 2011, by detaching Abohar and Jalalabad sub-divisions from Ferozepur. Avneet Kaur Sidhu has assumed charge as the first woman SSP in the border district, which already has Dr Senu Duggal as the Deputy Commissioner, Jatinder Kaur (Sessions Judge) and Dr Mandeep Kaur (ADC). It is reportedly the first time in the state that these top posts are occupied by women at the same time.

Officer’s stand vindicated

Chandigarh: Almost three years after former Additional Chief Secretary (Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities) Kirpa Shankar Saroj exposed the SC post-matric scholarship scam, the probe by the bureaucrat has been vindicated with the dismissal of the six officials by the CM Bhagwant Mann-led government. After he questioned the role of the former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in the Rs 39-crore scam, and antagonised the top political dispensation in the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government and then the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government, he was unceremoniously shunted from the department.

Unusual February fog

Jalandhar: Even as mercury levels are reaching record-breaking highs across the state for this time of the year, a spell of fog which enveloped the city on the night of February 17 in the wee hours of February 18 came as a welcome surprise for residents. Excited by the prospect of a yet-persisting winter, residents took to social media to share pictures and videos of the unusual February fog. However, the spell was short lived as people were greeted by a sunny morning the next day.

