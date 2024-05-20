Punjab Diary: Shifting loyalty for sake of security

Gurdaspur: SAD leader Ravi Karan Kahlon had been in touch with the AAP leadership, giving rise to the speculation that he could shift loyalties anytime. However, he joined the BJP, leaving both his party colleagues and detractors shocked at the turn of events. Recently, there were reports that an inquiry could be initiated into how he was given so many security guards. Those close to him say he knew that the first thing the BJP would do is to provide security to those defecting to it. Thus, instead of the AAP, he joined the BJP. Security is the name of the game!

Babbu all smiles now

Pathankot: Fortunes have turned for BJP candidate Dinesh Babbu. A fortnight ago, farmers did not allow him to campaign in rural areas. That was bad news for him. Now comes the good one. The BJP high command has earmarked the Gurdaspur seat as one where the party has decided to spend resources and allocate adequate manpower to ensure victory. Top leaders have been told to campaign for Babbu. The first in this series was Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, who addressed gatherings in the constituency. Once a much worried man, Babbu is all smiles now.

A family affair in Batala

Batala: Congress candidate Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has made his campaign a family affair. Almost all members of his family have been assigned duties. His wife Jatinder Kaur looks after the guests who come to meet him at his residence in Dharowali village. His son is taking care of the youth. Likewise, other members have been given specific jobs. Then there are some others who are helping him without stepping into the limelight. This is election time and hence Randhawa, astute politician that he is, is treating his family as friends and friends as family.

Race against time to confront nominees

Patiala: Other than raising slogans against the BJP candidates, the protesting farmers race to move from one BJP meet venue to another. They are questioning BJP nominees over the denial of the minimum support price on crops and other farm issues. “Sometimes, we have just 15 to 20 activists with us. We rush on bikes, cars and even tractors to reach the next destination well in advance,” said a farmer.

