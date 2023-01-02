 Punjab Diary: SSP's visit keeps cops on toes : The Tribune India

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma took it upon himself and ensured that families and women had a safe return to home from New Year parties across the city. The SSP was out till the wee hours along with local police station in-charges and DSP-level officers, checking drunken driving and warning youngsters not to drink at public places. Even at 1 am on January 1, he took rounds of the city and was seen warning some youngsters involved in hooliganism near the Civil Lines area. “The directions by the SSP were clear. He had briefed all of us to be on the prowl till 3 am and not hesitate to use a bit of force to check rowdy youngsters involved in eve teasing or drinking openly,” said an SHO. As the SSP was himself visiting nakas and checking security arrangements around hotels and pubs, the local cops were on their toes till the wee hours knowing that the seniors were on the move.

Salute proves costly for DSP

Gurdaspur: For DSP Nirmal Singh, a salute proved costly. The moment Gurdaspur MLA BS Pahra, facing a Vigilance probe, entered the inquiry committee room, the DSP saluted him. This triggered a furore on social media. Nirmal Singh knew Pahra’s penchant of hauling up ‘disobedient’ officers in the Vidhan Sabha’s privileges committee, hence the salute. Some said Pahra is a sitting legislator, so the DSP was right in saluting him. A day later, Singh was transferred. Defending him, his seniors say he saluted the rank, not the man. In any case, the MLA must be remembering Roman historian Suetonius’ words, “Hail Caesar, those who are about to die salute thee.”

Muktsar farmer wins unusual bet

Muktsar: Acting on a Rs-2,000 bet, 34-year-old farmer Babbu Aulakh of Chak Gilzewala village on Friday carried a 45-kg urea bag on his head and covered a distance of nearly 2.75-km between his village and Khunan Khurd village in less than 20 minutes. Babbu said he had seen a similar video on social media and took it as a challenge and made a bet of Rs 2,000 with his fellow village residents. Meanwhile, his video has gone viral on social media and is being appreciated by netizens.

Retired SMO shines in athletics

Abohar: Dr Ramesh Verma, who had retired as Senior Medical Officer, Abohar, in 2011, participated for the first time in the Rajasthan State Masters Athletics Championship held recently at Jaipur and won gold medals in the shot put and discus throw events and silver in the 5-km walk. He was inspired and guided by theJassal couple of Abohar that has so far won about 150 medals in the past 12 years. Gulshinder Singh Jassal (71) and his wife Jaspal Kaur (72), both retired govt schoolteachers, also won several medals at the championship.

CM relishes Rajasthani food

Abohar: From December 28 to 31, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann was on a personal trip to Rajasthan. This was his first visit to the state of deserts after becoming the Chief Minister. Even though the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha polls are set to be conducted by December next year, not much political activity was witnessed during Mann’s trip. He was accompanied by spouse Dr Gurpreet Kaur, but the couple was seen only once posing for a photo when on the third day the cavalcade reached Jaisalmer and was received by District Collector Tina Dabi, topper in the 2015 UPSC exam. During interactions with his fans, Mann reportedly indicated that the purpose of adopting the road route was to have a close glimpse of the architectural and heritage importance of the state. During the visit, the family relished Rajasthani food.

Punjab cops have a sense of humour

Batala: Recently, the Punjab Police posted on social media platforms highlighting the punishment to be meted out to miscreants on New Year’s Eve, such as law and order violators being given a “free massage” or having to enjoy (or endure?) a “one night, two-day stay” in the City police station. Likewise, for drunken driving, the cops would “arrange for a two-day, two-night stay in Kotwali”. Rash driving meant you would be “warmly welcomed by the Sadar police station.” As for eve-teasers, the “skilled staff” of the Punjab Police await them! Any takers for the cops’ sense of humour?

