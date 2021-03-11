Punjab Diary: Tiranga takes centre stage

Chandigarh: Patriotism has taken a centre stage with major political parties taking out a “Tiranga” yatra under different names. Adding vigour to the party’s rank and file, the leaders are happy over people’s participation in “Har Ghar Tiranga” of the BJP, “Har Dil Me Tiranga” of the Congress and “Tiranga” yatra of the AAP. The Independence Day has given an opportunity to the politicians to connect to the masses who hoped that the patriotism would inculcate some sense of responsibility among the former to lead the state in the right direction.

Need to check facts

Pathankot: For the past 18 months, the Opposition parties are vehemently claiming that BJP MP Sunny Deol has no interest in his constituency. His absence during the Presidential and Vice-Presidential elections only helped their cause. However, little do they know that Deol is getting treated for a recurring back injury at a hospital in Los Angeles. He even spoke to a senior Chandigarh-based PWD officer on phone from his hospital bed seeking details of an ongoing project. His loyalists say the politicians should check facts before maligning anyone.

Playing to gallery?

Gurdaspur: The other day, Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, ‘approved’ the construction of an 800- metre-long bridge on the Ravi at Makorran Pattan. Officials were stunned by this announcement as MP Sunny Deol had already got the necessary approvals from the Ministry of Transport and Highways. Actually, the MP had got the nod for construction of Rs 100 crore bridge on March 31. So much so, three days later, Dhaliwal’s own government in Chandigarh gave the administrative approval for the project. Either the minister was misinformed or he was just playing to the gallery.

Covid threat looms large

Amritsar: Though the Covid-19 pandemic threat looms large, the AAP government held a massive rally on Rakhar Punia in Baba Bakala near Amritsar. Earlier, the SAD and the Congress used to hold rallies to connect with the masses, but they stopped holding such events after the Covid-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla tested Covid-19 positive and cases have also spiked in the state.

Cyber security on fast track

Patiala: The police have inaugurated 24x7 cybercrime helpdesk in Patiala district. “In around 60 per cent of the cyber fraud cases, the victims prefer to meet the police officer to explain the modus operandi. The cyber helpdesk will be manned by experts,” said Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Pareek, adding that the cyber experts would also assist the victims in drafting the complaints free of cost.

Contributed by Rajmeet, Ravi Dhaliwal, Neeraj Bagga & Aman Sood

