Punjab Diary: Toilets and Lok Sabha poll

Amritsar: Ahead of the Lok Sabha poll, all political parties are vying to secure the attention of the electorate. Last week, Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman Ashok Talwar inaugurated the renovated toilets at the Nehru Shopping Complex. However, he had no answer to questions on the fate of other toilets lying defunct in the holy city.
Vaastu-friendly IAS officer
Patiala: An IAS officer recently transferred to Patiala refused to shift to his official accommodation till the “house is set right as per Vaastu”. He has asked a battery of officers to ensure that changes are made as desired, a senior officer said. Interestingly, a few years ago, the same house was occupied by a woman IAS officer and a self-styled godman was often seen performing rituals in the residence.
Kharge ji & his legion of followers
Gurdaspur: The new fad among Congressmen is name-dropping. Whenever party men meet, they try to impress each other by saying something on these lines: “I’m just back from Delhi after meeting Kharge ji.” By a conservative estimate, 80 per cent of the Congress leaders who have “met” Kharge have been promised the Gurdaspur ticket! The remaining 20 per cent claim “Kharge ji has offered me a plum posting in the Centre if the party comes to power”. Somebody should be brave enough to puncture the blown-up balloons of their twisted too-good-to-be-true stories so that the truth can be unearthed. On his part, Kharge ji might not be knowing what is going on in his name in Gurdaspur!
Cultural heritage of Punjab
Ludhiana: Dr Jagdish Kaur of the Department of Agricultural Journalism, PAU, recently launched her coffee table book, Namune Dariyan De: Dariyan Wali Peti. The book delves into the rich tapestry of Punjab’s cultural heritage, especially rugs. It not only captures the essence of the durries, but also weaves together the stories of resilient Punjabi women who have been the guardians of this intricate art for generations.
(With inputs from Aman Sood, Ravi Dhaliwal, Manav Mander and Neeraj Bagga)
