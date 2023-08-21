Punjab Diary: Hoshiarpur's flood-affected villagers show mirror to politicians

Hoshiarpur: BJP leaders, including Union MoS Som Parkash, Mukerian MLA Jangi Lal Mahajan and former minister Tikshan Sud, had to hear a mouthful from the flood-affected villagers of Hoshiarpur on Friday. A villager delivered a very sarcastic speech, telling them that they could not provide even a boat for rescue and the villagers had to move out using cauldrons meant for preparing jaggery. “We were asked to come out but there was no arrangement for even tents. If you cannot help us, we do not need your hollow sympathies. Our NRI brothers are there for us.”

Cynosure of all eyes

Pathankot: A social media post has become the cynosure of all eyes in the parliamentary constituency of Gurdaspur. The post depicts the late Gurdaspur MP Vinod Khanna asking the incumbent MP Sunny Deol: “If Tara Singh can repeatedly go to Pakistan, what stops you from coming to Gurdaspur?” A senior leader has asked party workers to forward the post to as many people as possible. Needless to say, there was a tinge of sarcasm in his voice. “The caption carries a lot of truth. Truth is actually a great tool with which to make the other man realise his follies,” he said. Whether Deol realises his mistake of ignoring his constituency is a story for another day!

Unfazed by suspension

Abohar: MLA Sandeep Jakhar was heading from New Delhi to Abohar when the news broke that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) disciplinary action committee had placed him under suspension. As he entered Nehru Park at 5 pm, an enthusiastic gathering celebrating Teej organised by the Jakhar Trust warmly greeted him. He looked unfazed over the decision of the high command.

Constant whispers

Jalandhar: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann perhaps does not like constant whispers in his ears, which politicians often have to endure. As Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa kept interrupting him from behind him during his media interaction in flood-affected areas near Hoshiarpur earlier this week, he had to face Mann’s cold reaction publicly. So much so that Jimpa had to apologise with folded hands and was left red-faced. Worse, a video of the incident got widely circulated.

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s supporters baffled

Amritsar: The exclusion of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu from the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has baffled his supporters. The CWC list contained names of 30 senior Congress leaders from across the country. After Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as Chief Minister on September 18, 2021, Sidhu and Channi were the frontrunners for the post, and Channi had edged Sidhu to get the post.

#BJP #Hoshiarpur