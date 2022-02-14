Punjab Diary: Women in driver's seat

Gurdaspur: Batala Congress candidate Ashwani Sekhri and BJP nominee from Sujanpur Dinesh Singh Babbu, have a lot in common. Both are three-time legislators and their campaigns are handled by women. Babbu’s daughter Surbhi Thakur, a postgraduate in political science, chalks out the day-to-day activities of her father. Sekhri’s daughter-in-law Deepanka Sekhri, an MBA, handles the campaign of her father-in-law. Varinder Singh Montu, a die-hard loyalist of the Sekhri family, said: “A son is a son till he takes him a wife, a daughter is a daughter forever.” Interestingly, wives of both the candidates, Anuja Sekhri and Meena Kohal, too, are actively involved. This is called women empowerment.

Muktsar: Setting an example for government employees, Muktsar Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Sudan enrolled his five-year-old son Pritham Singh Sudan in Chak Bir Sarkar Government Primary Smart School here. School Principal Pushpa Sachdeva and District Education Officer (Elementary) Prabhjot Kaur lauded the move.

Gurdaspur: Film actor and former cricketer Yograj Singh accompanied Chief Minister Charanjit Channi on one of his election tours to Kalanaur. The man is certainly angry with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. A video of his interview is also doing the rounds. Yograj claimed Sidhu requested him to contest the elections from the Amargarh seat not once but at least a dozen times. “On all occasions, I refused but he continued to pester me. Finally, after having discussed the issue with my family, I agreed to his proposal. However, for reasons best known to him, Sidhu stopped taking my calls leaving me in the lurch. The last thing I heard was that he has fielded his nephew, Smit Singh, from Amargarh,” he lamented.

Muktsar: Former CM Parkash Singh Badal, while addressing people at a village in Lambi Assembly constituency recently, said: “While buying a buffalo, we examine it thoroughly. Now, people have to form the state government by considering all perspectives. Kejriwal has no sympathy with Punjabis. What has he done for Punjab? Even Capt Amarinder Singh took a false pledge last time.”

