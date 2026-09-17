Punjab DIG bribery case: ED to interrogate 'middleman' Krishanu Sharda

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will interrogate middleman Krishanu Sharda, alleged aide of former DIG of Punjab Police Harcharan Singh Bhullar.

Sharda was arrested along with Bhullar while allegedly accepting Rs 5,00,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant on October 16, 2025.

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The FIR in the case was registered on the complaint of Akash Batta, who alleged that Bhullar, who was then posted as DIG, Ropar Range, Punjab Police, had demanded illegal gratification through a private intermediary, Krishanu Sharda, for securing favourable treatment in an FIR registered at Police Station Sirhind and for ensuring that no coercive steps were taken against the business of the complainant.

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The Special Public Prosecutor for the ED filed an application before the Special Judge, PMLA Court, Chandigarh, seeking a production warrant for Kirshanu Sharda. Sharda is presently in judicial custody at Model Jail, Chandigarh.

The court issued a notice on the application to Sharda through Superintendent, Model Jail, Burail, Chandigarh.

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At the same time, it directed that the production warrant of accused Sharda be also issued for September 18, 2026, with a direction to the Superintendent, Model Jail, Burail, Chandigarh, to physically produce the accused before the court on the date fixed. In April this year, the ED raided various locations in Punjab and Chandigarh as part of its investigation into a money laundering case regarding the case.