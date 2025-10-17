DT
Punjab DIG Harcharan Bhullar taken for medical examination before being produced in court

Punjab DIG Harcharan Bhullar taken for medical examination before being produced in court

The CBI had arrested Bhullar in an alleged corruption case and claimed to have recovered Rs 5 crore in cash and 1.5 kg of gold from his residence in Chandigarh’s Sector 40

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:20 PM Oct 17, 2025 IST
Punjab DIG Harcharan Bhullar is being taken for medical examination before being produced in the CBI court in Chandigarh on Friday. Tribune photo
Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar was on Friday taken for medical examination before being produced in the CBI court in Chandigarh.

Also read: CBI arrests Punjab DIG Bhullar in graft case; Rs 5 cr cash, 1.5 kg gold recovered

Kirshanu Sharda, arrested red-handed while accepting Rs 8 lakh bribe for Punjab DIG Bhullar, played hockey for Chandigarh

The CBI on Thursday arrested Bhullar in an alleged corruption case and claimed to have recovered Rs 5 crore in cash and 1.5 kg of gold from his residence in Chandigarh’s Sector 40.

The police officer was picked from his Mohali office and arrested in Chandigarh on the complaint of a scrap dealer from Mandi Gobindgarh, Naresh Batta.

The complainant alleged that Bhullar demanded a bribe of Rs 8 lakh through a middleman, Kirshanu—who was also arrested—to settle a 2023 FIR lodged at the Sirhind police station and to ensure no further coercive action was taken against him.

Apart from cash and gold, the CBI claimed to have seized keys to BMW and Audi cars, documents of properties in Punjab, including a farmhouse in Samrala, 22 luxury watches, 40 litres of imported liquor, a double-barrel gun, a pistol, a revolver, an airgun and a large quantity of ammunition.

