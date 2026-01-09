Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar moves High Court seeking regular bail

Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, currently confined in the Chandigarh Model Jail, on Friday moved the Punjab Haryana High Court seeking the grant of regular bail. Among other things, he told the court that investigations stood concluded and the final investigation report had already been filed on December 3 last year rendering further custodial interrogation unnecessary.

In his petition filed through counsel Nikhil Ghai, Bhullar claimed that the prosecution proposed to examine predominantly then official witnesses and the complainant in the case. The petitioners stood suspended from service, eliminating any plausible apprehension of influencing witnesses or tampering with the evidence.

The petitioner also claimed that the complainant in the matter was granted protection as per the High Court orders. The trap, as alleged, pertained to the co-accused. It did not pertain to direct acceptance or recovery from the petitioner. Besides this, the petitioner’s production before the magistrate after more than 24 hours of being in custody gave rise to material illegality bearing directly upon the fairness of the process.

Ghai added the alleged offence under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act carried a maximum sentences of seven years and the petitioner had already undergone substantial custody since October 17, 2025. “Continued incarceration, in the circumstances, would amount to punitive detention before trial, contrary to the settled principles governing bail, particularly when the petitioner undertakes to abide by every condition, including appearance on each and every date, non-interference with witnesses, surrender of passport, if directed, and any other stipulation the court may deem fit,” he added.