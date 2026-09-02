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Home / Punjab / Punjab 'double domicile' malpractice: Faridkot medical university debars 25 aspirants from admissions

Punjab 'double domicile' malpractice: Faridkot medical university debars 25 aspirants from admissions

The BFUHS authorities said the malpractice involved candidates producing domicile claims in more than one state to secure MBBS seats under multiple state quotas

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 11:31 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, Punjab.
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Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) in Faridkot has debarred 25 candidates from consideration for admission in the MBBS course against the 85 per cent Punjab state quota seats, after they were found to have applied simultaneously for admission against the state quota seats of other states or union territories.

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The medical university has named 25 candidates who were found to have applied both under the Punjab state quota and under the state quotas of Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand.

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Of the total 25 debarred, eight candidates were found to have also applied in Chandigarh, five in Karnataka, three in Himachal Pradesh, three in Madhya Pradesh, and one each in Assam, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra.

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The BFUHS has cited Clause 18 of the Punjab Government's notification dated July 10, 2026, under which candidates seeking admission against the Punjab state quota are required to comply with conditions prescribed therein. Upon verification of records, the university found all 25 candidates in violation of this provision and accordingly debarred them from consideration for the 85 per cent state quota seats for the academic session 2026-27.

The BFUHS authorities said the malpractice involved candidates producing domicile claims in more than one state to secure MBBS seats under multiple state quotas. The authorities said that while rules allow a candidate to seek admission under the state quota of only one state, many aspirants from other states had been misusing the provision by also applying in Punjab, taking advantage of gaps in cross-verification between states during the counselling process.

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To prevent such misuse, the Punjab Government has mandated that every aspirant and their parents submit an affidavit affirming that they are not claiming state quota seats in any other state or Union Territory. Officials said the affidavit requirement was meant to serve as a first check against the practice, but that candidates had continued to circumvent it by submitting false sworn declarations while simultaneously pursuing applications in other states.

The current round of action followed numerous complaints from parents and candidates alleging that several aspirants were exploiting double domicile to claim the benefit of state quota seats in more than one state. Acting on these complaints, BFUHS began scrutinising certificates and supporting documents submitted by suspected candidates.

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