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Home / Punjab / Punjab draft electoral roll for 2027 Assembly poll to be out today

Punjab draft electoral roll for 2027 Assembly poll to be out today

20.66 lakh names dropped after Special Intensive Revision

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:45 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Photo for representational purpose only. ANI file
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Punjab's draft electoral roll for the 2027 Assembly election, with 20.66 lakh fewer voters, will be published and released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) today.

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The total number of voters in the draft list will shrink from 2.14 crore in June 2026, before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), to 1.93 crore.

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The draft roll will exclude 20.66 lakh voters found to be absent, dead, having duplicate entries or having permanently shifted. However, it will include 12.80 lakh voters whose details could not be mapped with the electoral roll prepared after the first SIR.

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These 12.80 lakh voters will now have to appear before officials assigned to SIR duty at the date and time specified in the notices being issued to them from today. The ECI has given them one month to file their claims along with the relevant documents.

The highest number of uncollectable forms relating to voters left out after the first phase of the SIR were reported from Ludhiana (4.16 lakh), followed by Amritsar (2.42 lakh), Jalandhar (1.84 lakh), Mohali (1.53 lakh) and Patiala (1.38 lakh).

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