Punjab: Drone recovered from Tarn Taran; over 3 kg heroin seized from Ferozepur, Amritsar

Chandigarh, August 13
In three separate incidents along the international border in Punjab on Sunday, security forces have seized a broken drone and four packets of narcotics.
Based on specific information, a joint search operation was launched by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Machiwara village in Ferozepur district on Sunday morning.
Troops found three packets of narcotics, suspected to be heroin weighing about 3 kg, inside a black coloured bag fromthe paddy fields adjacent to the village, a BSF officer said.
In the second incident, BSF troops carried out a search operation on the outskirts of Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district after receiving specific information. A packet wrapped with yellow tape containing about 530 grams of narcotics, suspected to be heroin, was found in the fields adjacent to the village.
Based on specific information, a joint search operation by the BSF and the Punjab Police was launched on the outskirts of Lakhna village in Tarn Taran district in the morning hours of August 13.
A broken quadcopter drone, kept in a plastic sack tied down with bricks, was found in a well near the village, the BSF officer said.
