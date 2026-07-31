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Home / Punjab / Punjab drug menace threatens youth, says Jathedar Gadrgaj

Punjab drug menace threatens youth, says Jathedar Gadrgaj

Sikh leader urges community action on drugs, migration, demographics

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
FARIDKOT, Updated At : 03:00 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Miri-Piri Khalsa March receives warm welcome in Faridkot.
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Jathedar Gadrgaj on Friday expressed deep concern over Punjab's escalating drug crisis, saying narcotics were now being “home-delivered” across the state and posed a grave threat to the youth and the region's future.

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He was addressing a gathering in Faridkot, where the Miri-Piri Khalsa March received a warm welcome from local devotees. Speaking to the congregation, the Jathedar highlighted key social, cultural and demographic challenges facing the Sikh community.

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Criticising the widespread availability of drugs in the state, he said illicit substances had become as easily accessible as everyday household deliveries and called for urgent, community-led action to curb the menace.

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Referring to the growing migration of young people abroad and the changing demographic profile of the state, the Jathedar appealed to Sikh couples to have at least three children each to help preserve and strengthen the community's heritage and presence in Punjab.

The Miri-Piri Khalsa March was welcomed with great enthusiasm by local devotees. Religious leaders attending the event stressed the importance of remaining connected to Sikh traditions, values and the martial spirit of Miri-Piri.

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Religious and local leaders also reiterated the need for collective community efforts to combat drug abuse, encourage young people to remain in the state and promote the welfare of the younger generation.

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