Punjab drug smugglers get innovative; transport contraband in onion-laden trucks, public transport to avoid detection

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

As Punjab Police has tightened the noose around drug smuggling, drug peddlers/suppliers are now adopting new ways to evade arrests by selling drugs in very little quantities— in milligrams and grams so that it could not be detected. “One latest trend has come to fore wherein drug smugglers have smuggled drugs by concealing them in onion-loaded trucks to avoid the stink,” said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill, while addressing his weekly press conference here on Tuesday.

Recently, it has also been observed that supply from Abohar and Ferozepur sides is increasing and drug suppliers are now preferring public transport to smuggle drugs, to avoid checking, the IGP said, adding that intoxicant tablets are majorly being supplied from UP-Delhi side from areas of Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Bahadurgarh via Haryana, while opium and poppy husk are mostly coming from MP-Rajasthan side.

He said Punjab Police have arrested 327 drug smugglers/suppliers after registering 230 first information reports (FIRs), including 31 commercial, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act across the state in the last one week. The Police have arrested 43 proclaimed offenders (POs)/absconders in NDPS Act cases last week.

The Police have also recovered 11.73kg heroin, 20kg opium, 9kg ganja, 5.76 quintals of poppy husk, and 28k tablets/capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids besides recovering Rs 20.07 lakh drug money after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas beside laying nakas at vulnerable routes across the state.

Since Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government came to power, Punjab Police teams have successfully busted 67 criminal modules and arrested 301 gangsters besides neutralizing two dreaded gangsters in the encounter and recovered 640 weapons along with 174 magazines and 3364 cartridges from their possession. Apart from this, the Police teams have also recovered seven hand-grenades and five IEDs, he added.