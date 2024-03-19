Punjab earns Rs 260 crore from 35K liquor vend applicants

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

PATIALA, MARCH 18

Liquor traders have shown keen interest in the trade for the next fiscal with the Excise Department already collecting Rs 260 crore as “non-refundable application fee”. Contractors had not made much profits in the recent past and even faced losses previously.

The Excise Department wants to carry out the auction of liquor vends on March 22, subject to the clearance by the Election Commission.

According to information gathered by The Tribune, the Excise Department was expecting around Rs 120 crore from application fee by the applicants. However, to its surprise, over 35,000 applicants applied for the vend applications to be part of the draw of lots to be held on March 22. The last day of submitting the applications is on Saturday.

Earnings 2021-22: Rs 6,254 cr 2022-23: Rs 8,896 cr 2023-24: Rs 9,754 cr

The new Excise Policy is aimed at garnering revenue to the tune of Rs 10,145.95 crore from the sale of liquor. Given the fact that a majority of the liquor trade is owned by politicians, the Election Commission will keep a close eye on the draw of lots and allotment of vends.

“We have submitted the file for the necessary go-ahead from the Punjab Election Office. Once approved, the draw of lots will be held in all districts,” said a senior Excise official.

“Earlier too, auctions were held under the code of conduct in March 2009, 2014 and 2019,” he said, adding that the officials under supervision of District Magistrates would ensure smooth auction of vends.

The prices of imported liquor will drop while there will be no increase in the rates of country liquor, as per the provisions of the Excise Policy for 2024-25. A decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the second week of March. This is the third such policy by the AAP government.

“In the past, our profits dipped and we have suffered losses. Now, we are hopeful that bringing down the prices of Indian-made foreign liquor will boost the sale as the middle class likes this range. However, the non-refundable application fee, which till a couple of years ago was around Rs 3,500 per application per vend, is now Rs 75,000,” said a contractor.

During poll, the Election Commission, which relies on the district administration for the strict implementation of the code of conduct, faces a herculean task to check illegal liquor distribution by political parties. During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls too, the authorities seized liquor worth crores.

Rs 75K non-refundable fee In the past, we had suffered losses. We are hopeful that bringing down prices of IMFL will boost the sale as the middle class likes this range. However, non-refundable fee which till a couple of years ago was around Rs 3,500 per application is now Rs 75,000. —A liquor contractor

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.