Punjab earns Rs 8K crore from auction of vends

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, March 31

The prices of Punjab-made liquor (PML) and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) will go up in the state from Saturday, when the new excise policy comes into force.

The prices of the PML are expected to go up by Rs 8 per bottle, while the IMFL is likely to cost Rs 20 more per bottle. The price of beer is expected to remain the same. The price of foreign liquor will go down in the wake of the new calculations of the state Excise Department to bring the price on par with that prevailing in Chandigarh.

The price increase is attributed to a 1.9 per cent hike in ex-distillery charge allowed to cover the inflation cost.

Exclusive wine, beer shops The govt is opening exclusive wine and beer shops in all big cities to cater to consumers. To prevent overcharging on beer, all bottles will bear the minimum and the maximum retail price. —Vikas Pratap, Financial commissioner

The price difference cropped up as the Punjab Government managed to auction all liquor vends in the state. The state government earned Rs 8,007 crore through the auction of liquor vends against a reserve price of Rs 7,989 crore.

“This is a rare instance when the state has managed to auction all liquor vends before the start of the new financial year. Earlier, there were no takers for many vends. The price realised through auction of vends has never crossed Rs 7,200 crore,” said Harpal Cheema, Punjab Finance and Excise Minister.

He said all 171 groups (licensing units) had been successfully auctioned and most of these were taken by small liquor contractors, who were pushed out of the trade during the rule of previous governments in order to benefit big contractors. “We have marginalised big liquor contractors,” he said.

In June 2022, the liquor vends were auctioned for Rs 5,446 crore for nine months as the government was formed in March last year. The government has kept the quota for the PML at 8.045 crore proof litre. The quota for beer, IMFL and foreign liquor has been kept open. Each of the licensing units (group) has been asked to set up two model liquor vends.

Vikas Pratap, Financial Commissioner Excise and Taxation, said, “The government is opening exclusive wine and beer shops in all big cities to cater to young consumers. To prevent overcharging on beer, all bottles will bear the minimum and the maximum retail price. Earlier, only the minimum retail price was mentioned on bottles.”

He said all necessary safeguards were in place to ensure quality liquor supply in the state.