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Home / Punjab / Punjab ED searches: High Court appoints warrant officer to monitor operations

Punjab ED searches: High Court appoints warrant officer to monitor operations

High Court orders warrant officer to monitor ED search and seizure operations amid claims that senior Punjab government officers were detained and state machinery had come to a standstill

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:14 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court. File photo
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court late Wednesday night appointed a senior-rank warrant officer to monitor the Enforcement Directorate’s search and seizure operations in Punjab and submit a status report by 2 pm on Thursday.

The matter was taken up during a special hearing before the Bench of Justice Sanjay Vashisth, with the proceedings continuing till past 1 am.

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The Bench was informed during the hearing that search and seizure operations were being carried out and that senior-ranking officers of the Punjab Government had allegedly been detained. It was also submitted that no intimation regarding the proceedings had been given to the officers concerned.

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The Bench was further told that the entire state machinery had as a result come to a standstill.

Taking note of the submissions, the Bench appointed the warrant officer and directed the UT Director-General of Police and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohali, to make necessary security arrangements for the officer.

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The warrant officer has been authorised to visit the site at any time and has been directed to submit a status report to the court by 2 pm on Thursday. Punjab was represented by advocate Ferry Sofat

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