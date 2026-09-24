Punjab ED searches: High Court appoints warrant officer to monitor operations

The Punjab and Haryana High Court late Wednesday night appointed a senior-rank warrant officer to monitor the Enforcement Directorate’s search and seizure operations in Punjab and submit a status report by 2 pm on Thursday.

The matter was taken up during a special hearing before the Bench of Justice Sanjay Vashisth, with the proceedings continuing till past 1 am.

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The Bench was informed during the hearing that search and seizure operations were being carried out and that senior-ranking officers of the Punjab Government had allegedly been detained. It was also submitted that no intimation regarding the proceedings had been given to the officers concerned.

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The Bench was further told that the entire state machinery had as a result come to a standstill.

Taking note of the submissions, the Bench appointed the warrant officer and directed the UT Director-General of Police and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohali, to make necessary security arrangements for the officer.

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The warrant officer has been authorised to visit the site at any time and has been directed to submit a status report to the court by 2 pm on Thursday. Punjab was represented by advocate Ferry Sofat