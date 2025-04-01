DT
Home / Punjab / Punjab Edu Dept draws flak on SOE admissions

Punjab Edu Dept draws flak on SOE admissions

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:29 AM Apr 01, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The decision of the Punjab Education Department to scale down the admissions of a section of students in Classes VI, IX and XI at the 118 Schools of Eminence (SOE) has raked up a controversy.

Terming the move as discriminatory, the Democratic Teacher Front (DTF) alleged that it was a move by the AAP government to discourage students from taking admissions in the SOEs campuses that also have non-SOEs sections for these classes.

All SOEs campuses have two sets of classes running on their premises. One section is reserved for students who gain admissions through an entrance test and are entitled to all facilities like uniform allowance, enhanced learning programmes, state-of-the-art sports facilities and smart classrooms. The others are the classes for students who take admissions without the entrance test and are not entitled to special facilities.

The Director, School Education (Secondary), in orders issued on March 24, directed the District Education Officer (DEO) to scale down the admission of the non-SOE students so that the facilities and infrastructure on the campuses could be used for the students selected through the entrance test. The DEOs have been asked to encourage such students to take admissions in other ordinary schools. The orders have been issued on the directions of the Education Minister Harjot Bains.

Countering the DTF, the Education Minister said the SOE model was meant for the students who gained admissions through entrance test. “With encouraging response of students seeking admission through the entrance test, we are adding more sections. But at the same time, we are improving infrastructure in other school also.”

President of the DTF Vikram Dev alleged that to cover up the shortage of lecturers in the SOEs, the order to scale down the admissions had been issued.

