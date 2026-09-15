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Home / Punjab / Punjab education authorities alert public on fake ads offering 1,000 jobs in schools

Punjab education authorities alert public on fake ads offering 1,000 jobs in schools

Punjab School Education Department clarifies no recruitment notice has been issued for vocational trainer posts

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 12:32 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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The office of the Director General School Education-cum-State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (Punjab), today issued an advisory, warning the public against fake advertisements and lists being circulated on social media platforms and WhatsApp regarding recruitment against vacant posts of Vocational Trainer in state government schools.

In a communication addressed to all District Education Officers (Secondary) across the state, the department said it had come to its notice that advertisements and lists purportedly issued in the name of the department or private companies were being widely shared, which were claiming to offer 1,000 jobs for Vocational Trainers in government schools.

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The department clarified that these advertisements and lists were fake and had not been issued either by the department or by any outsourced agency associated with it. All District Education Officers, members of the public and other stakeholders have been directed not to place any trust in such advertisements or lists, and to refrain from sharing or publicising them further.

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The advisory further cautioned people against trusting any individual who may attempt to use these fake advertisements to dupe job seekers on the pretext of offering recruitment. The public has been asked to share complete details of any such suspicious individuals with the department.

A copy of one such fake advertisement, along with a fake list of schools purportedly showing vacancies, has been attached with the communication for reference. The department said the notice was being issued to alert the general public and prevent them from falling prey to frauds.

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