Punjab education department allows ‘aarzi duty’ for teachers at VIP stations

The Punjab Education Department has started allowing temporary deputation (aarzi duty) for teachers at VIP stations.

Months after deciding to end all temporary deputations across the state, with certain exceptions, the education department has started extending temporary deputations at the recommendation of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and the Education Minister, it is learnt.

Last year, the state government decided not to extend the teachers' deputation, as and when it ends. Many of the deputations had ended in December 2025, and others are ending in March 2026. Nearly 250 temporary deputations have been extended.

Education Minister Harjot Bains said the temporary deputations have been banned, except in specific cases where the pupil-to-teacher ratio is as per the specified norms. From 1,300 temporary deputations, the number had been brought down to near 250.

Aimed at rationalising the teachers’ strength across the state, the department is learnt to have decided to adhere to the stipulated teacher-pupil ratio in senior secondary (1:45), middle (1: 35), and primary schools (1:30).

The department has identified nearly 650 such teachers in senior secondary schools alone. Of the 280 teachers who were posted in border districts and have managed a temporary deputation, 176 are from Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts alone.

Exploiting loopholes in the system governing transfers and postings, the “influential teachers”, who are kin of bureaucrats, police officers, judicial officers, and elected representatives, manage temporary postings (aarzi duty) at choice stations such as Mohali, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Bathinda, and Muktsar. In Mohali alone, there were nearly 150 such VIP teachers.

Officials of the education department admit that they are always under pressure from various quarters, including MLAs, bureaucrats, and judicial officers, to extend the deputation of such teachers.

Temporary posting leads to shortage in border areas

Officials said due to the extension of the temporary teachers on choice stations, the border districts like Gurdaspur are bearing the brunt.

Now, the government is seeking an undertaking from the teachers in border areas that they would have to give up the extra border district increment if they get transferred out from any of the border districts like Gurdaspur and Amritsar.