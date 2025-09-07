DT
Punjab education department orders deep cleansing in schools

Punjab education department orders deep cleansing in schools

Department of School Education, Rural Development and Panchayats to jointly lead clean-up drive
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 11:47 AM Sep 07, 2025 IST
"This partnership is designed to speed up the process of getting students back to their studies after a prolonged holiday," Anindita said. File Photo
The Punjab education department has spearheaded a massive deep cleansing and sanitation campaign in government schools, with a special focus on rural areas, as the state prepares to reopen schools on Monday. The initiative is in response to the recent floods that have caused significant damage to school infrastructure.

The department’s administrative secretary, Anindita Mitra, has formally requested a joint effort with the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats. This collaboration is crucial for the effective clean-up, as it will enlist the cooperation of village panchayats to ensure that schools in affected villages receive the necessary manpower and equipment for a quick and thorough sanitation process.

“The involvement of village-level administration is critical,” Anindita said, “as it allows the government to leverage community resources and knowledge to restore schools to a safe and hygienic condition. This partnership is designed to speed up the process of getting students back to their studies after a prolonged holiday period. The final decision on the reopening of individual schools will be made by the respective Deputy Commissioners, who will assess the extent of flood-related damage in their districts.”

