Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains to tie the knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav

Chandigarh, March 12

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains is tying the knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav later this month at Anandpur Sahib. Yadav is presently serving as Superintendent of Police, Mansa. The duo got engaged recently.

Sources say preparations are on in full swing for the wedding. A number of political bigwigs are expected to attend the wedding, scheduled in the last week of this month. Yadav hails from Gurugram and is a 2019-batch IPS officer.

With this, Bains joins the league of ruling party MLAs, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, to tie the knot after the AAP government was formed. Other ruling party MLAs – Narinder Kaur Bharaj, Narinder Pal Singh Sawana and Ranveer Singh Bhullar also got married in the past one year.

