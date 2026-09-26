Punjab Education Secretary Sonali Giri directs Ludhiana DC to withdraw teachers’ ration-card verification duty

Despite clear directions from the Punjab Education Department to all Deputy Commissioners not to deploy teachers for non-academic duties, the Ludhiana district administration extended the ration-card verification duty assigned to School Education Department employees till September 30.

The development has once again brought the issue of deploying teachers for administrative work into focus, with Education Secretary Sonali Giri telling The Tribune that she had spoken to the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner and the order would be withdrawn immediately.

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In a letter issued to all Deputy Commissioners on September 18, Giri directed that teachers and lecturers should not be requisitioned for non-teaching or administrative duties, including surveys, verification exercises and other miscellaneous assignments. The department said repeated deployment of teachers outside schools was affecting classroom teaching, academic continuity and students’ learning.

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However, an order issued by the Ludhiana district administration on September 25, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, stated that the ration-card verification duty of School Education Department employees had been extended till September 30, 2026. The order was issued to ensure completion of the pending verification work.

Reacting to the development, Giri said, “I have spoken to the Ludhiana DC and the order will be withdrawn immediately.”

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Officials of the Ludhiana administration confirmed that the order had been withdrawn.

The fresh order had come at a time when the Education Department had specifically asked district administrations to spare teachers from such duties. The department has also stated that teachers should be deployed only for duties permitted under law, including election-related work, the decennial census and disaster management. Non-teaching staff should be utilised for other administrative assignments wherever possible.

The issue of ration-card verification had already triggered resentment among government teachers. Earlier this month, 685 teachers in Ludhiana were assigned to verify applications for new ration cards. The move was opposed by teachers, who pointed out that they were already performing duties related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and other government assignments.

The issue had subsequently highlighted how teachers were being served notices for failing to join the ration-card verification exercise. As many as 314 teachers in Ludhiana were reportedly issued notices after they failed to attend a special training session related to the verification work.