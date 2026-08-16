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Home / Punjab / Punjab effects major reshuffle, transfers 112 PPS officers

Punjab effects major reshuffle, transfers 112 PPS officers

Among the more significant moves, Suba Singh, Commandant of the 5th IRB at Amritsar, has been placed at the disposal of the Prisons Department for posting as DIG

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:05 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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The Punjab government on Saturday ordered a reshuffle of the state police force, transferring 112 Punjab Police Service (PPS) officers with immediate effect on administrative grounds.

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The order, issued by the Department of Home Affairs under the signature of Additional Chief Secretary Alok Shekhar, touched every major district and wing of the force, from the DCP-ranked postings in the commissionerates of Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar to SP-level charges across the state's 23 police districts.

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Also read: Punjab Government transfers 12 IPS officers; V Neeraja posted as Special DGP, NRI

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Among the more significant moves, Suba Singh, Commandant of the 5th IRB at Amritsar, was placed at the disposal of the Prisons Department for posting as DIG.

In Amritsar, Prabhjot Singh moved in as DCP Investigation, while Ravinderpal Singh took over DCP Law and Order and Alam Vijay Singh was sent to Ludhiana as DCP City. Jaskiranjit Singh swapped places with Gursewak Singh between DCP City, Amritsar and DCP Rural, Ludhiana.

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In Jalandhar, Manpreet Singh was elevated to DCP Special Branch, while Gurmeet Kaur took charge of the 27th Battalion PAP.

A large section of the order dealt with the elevation of deputy superintendents of police to officiating SP rank, filling vacancies created by the wider reshuffle. Officers moving up included Gagandeep Singh, Sanjiv Goyal, Harsimrat Singh, Ravinder Singh, Nirvair Singh, Dalbir Singh, Munish Kumar, Mahesh Kumar and Rakesh Kumar, among more than two dozen others, who were posted as SP Operations or SP Investigation in districts ranging from Barnala and Moga to Sri Muktsar Sahib, Faridkot and Ferozepur.

Other notable postings included Bikramjit Singh Brar, who moved from SP Dera Bassi to SP Rajpura while retaining additional charge of SP AGTF and SP Operations, OFTEC, and Akashdeep Singh Aulakh, under transfer as SP Intelligence, who was instead posted as SP Operations, SAS Nagar, with additional charge of SP PBI.

The order directed all officers concerned to join their new places of posting immediately, and stated that it had been issued with the approval of the competent authority. Copies were marked to the Chief Minister's Principal Secretary, the Director General of Police, and the Vigilance Bureau, among others.

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