Punjab Election 2022 LIVE updates: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann offer ardas at Golden Temple before AAP's Amritsar roadshow

G S Paul
Amritsar, March 13
Three days after sweeping Punjab polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Amritsar for a massive roadshow along with CM-designate Bhagwant Mann. He along with Mann and 91 winning AAP MLA's first visited Golden Temple and offered ardas,
Kejriwal along with Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia were received at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport by Mann. Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu, who had switched over his loyalty from Congress to AAP, just prior to polls, also joined Mann
On their way back through Heritage Street, the Sikh activists who have been staging continuous dharna against SGPC seeking accountability of 328 saroops of Guru Granth Sahib, showed posters about their resentment when the Kejriwal and Mann's cavalcade passed through.
They also visited Durgiana Mandir, followed by Ram Tirath Sthal.
SGPC had spared a special lane to facilitate them to reach sanctum santorum. They were later honoured by SGPC officials at the information centre, presented with siropa (robe of honour) at the Golden Temple.
Punjab CM designate Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal pay floral tribute at Jallianwala Bagh memorial
Victory road show from Kachehri (court) road to 4S (Sant Singh Sukha Singh) chowk on the Mall road scheduled at 2 pm onwards
AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann along with others reach Golden Temple
ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੇ ਕੌਮੀ ਕਨਵੀਨਰ ਅਤੇ ਮਾਣਯੋਗ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਜੀ ਦਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਆਉਣ 'ਤੇ ਨਿੱਘਾ ਸਵਾਗਤ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਾਂ... pic.twitter.com/67nNY8CwKn— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 13, 2022
As per schedule, they will head towards Golden Temple, followed by paying tributes to martyrs at Jallianwala Bagh. Durgiana Mandir and Ram Tirath Sthal is also the part of the itinerary
