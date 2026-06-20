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Home / Punjab / Punjab: Elections to four municipal bodies to take place on July 5

Punjab: Elections to four municipal bodies to take place on July 5

Elections will be held for the Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation, and the municipal councils of Guru Har Sahai in Ferozepur and Jalalabad in Fazilka, and the nagar panchayat of Mamdot in Ferozepur

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PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:36 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Elections to four municipal bodies, including the Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation, will be held on July 5, the Punjab State Election Commission said on Saturday.

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Counting of votes will take place on the same day after the completion of polling. Voting shall be done through EVMs from 8 am to 4 pm.

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The commission has made all arrangements to conduct these elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner, according to an official release.

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Elections will be held for the Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation, and the municipal councils of Guru Har Sahai in Ferozepur and Jalalabad in Fazilka, and the nagar panchayat of Mamdot in Ferozepur, it said.

With the announcement of the election schedule, the model code of conduct has come into force with immediate effect in the jurisdiction of the poll-bound constituencies.

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According to the election schedule, the period for filing nomination papers will start from June 22.

The last date for filing nominations will be June 25, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 26. The last date for withdrawal of nominations will be June 27.

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