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Home / Punjab / Punjab employees call off protest after govt assures withdrawal of ‘unauthorised leave' order

Punjab employees call off protest after govt assures withdrawal of ‘unauthorised leave' order

Chief Secretary assures the leaders that no coercive action will be taken against the employees

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:14 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Punjab Government employees’ union leader Sukhchain Singh Khaira announces the end of the strike at the Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
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Punjab Government employees have withdrawn their protest after the state government assured them withdrawal of its letter dated August 27, wherein it had declared their mass casual protest leave “unauthorised”.