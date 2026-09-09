Punjab employees call off protest after govt assures withdrawal of ‘unauthorised leave' order
Chief Secretary assures the leaders that no coercive action will be taken against the employees
Punjab Government employees’ union leader Sukhchain Singh Khaira announces the end of the strike at the Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
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Punjab Government employees have withdrawn their protest after the state government assured them withdrawal of its letter dated August 27, wherein it had declared their mass casual protest leave “unauthorised”.