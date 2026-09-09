Punjab employees call off protest after govt assures withdrawal of ‘unauthorised leave' order

Punjab Government employees have withdrawn their protest after the state government assured them withdrawal of its letter dated August 27, wherein it had declared their mass casual protest leave “unauthorised”.

<div class="ad_div_incls amp_Ad_ads_article_after_para2" style="width:100%;background:#f8f8f8;text-align:center;margin:0 auto;padding:0"><span class="advt_text" style="width:100%;display:inline-block;text-align:center;font-size:9px;text-transform:capitalize;margin:0 0 10px 0;opacity:.7;font-weight:500">Advertisement</span><div style="width:100%;margin:0;display:inline-block"><div id="v-tribuneindia-v0"></div><script class="sortd_ad_script" sortd_type="sortdSpecficDeferScript" data-cfasync="false" type="sortdDeferScript">(function(v,d,o,ai){ai=d.createElement('script');ai.defer=true;ai.async=true;ai.src=v.location.protocol+o;d.head.appendChild(ai);})(window, document, '//a.vdo.ai/core/v-tribuneindia-v0/vdo.ai.js');</script></div></div></div><p></p><p>The decision to withdraw the protest was taken after an hour-long meeting between Chief Secretary KAP Sinha and employee leaders, including Sahil Sharma and Alka Chopra, at the former’s office this morning. The Chief Secretary assured the leaders that no coercive action would be taken against the employees, and that the meeting was “fruitful”.</p><div class="ad_div_maincls ad_div_ads_article_after_para3" style="width:100%;background:#fff;margin:0 8px 8px 0"><div class="ad_div_incls amp_Ad_ads_article_after_para3" style="width:100%;background:#f8f8f8;text-align:center;margin:0 auto;padding:0"><span class="advt_text" style="width:100%;display:inline-block;text-align:center;font-size:9px;text-transform:capitalize;margin:0 0 10px 0;opacity:.7;font-weight:500">Advertisement</span><div style="width:100%;margin:0"><!-- /58180893/After_First_para --><div id="div-gpt-ad-1722694382468-0"><script>googletag.cmd.push((function(){googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1722694382468-0")}))</script></div></div><!-- /58180893/Tribune_English_Wap/Tribune_English_Wap_AS_OOP_2x2 --><div id="div-gpt-ad-1723114984169-0"><script>googletag.cmd.push((function(){googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1723114984169-0")}))</script></div></div></div><p></p><div id=""attachment_2861650"" style="" 810px" class=""wp-caption" alignnone"><img loading="lazy" loading='lazy' aria-describedby="caption-attachment-2861650" loading="lazy" decoding="async" class="wp-image-2861650"" srcdata="https://www.tribuneindia.com/sortd-service/imaginary/v22-01/jpg/full/high?url=dGhldHJpYnVuZS1zb3J0ZC1wcm8tcHJvZC1zb3J0ZC9tZWRpYWEwYWU3ZGYwLWFjMmEtMTFmMS05YjIwLTgzZThkYzhhYjE2YS5qcGc=" alt="" width="800" height="450" /><p id="caption-attachment-2861650" class="wp-caption-text">Chief Secretary KAP Sinha with employee leaders after the meeting. Tribune video grab</p></div><p>Following this, employee union leaders, including the convener of the Sanjha Mullazam Manch Sukhchain Khera, announced that the strike was being rolled back. “The agreement has been reached only regarding the withdrawal of letters seeking action against protesting employees, including the “no work, no pay” action proposed by the government yesterday. No discussion on our original demands of enhanced dearness allowance (DA); reverting to Old Pension Scheme and other service and pay structure-related demands have taken place. As a result, our protest concerning these demands on September 12-13 will continue as scheduled,” said Khera.</p><div id="inbtw_content_maindiv"></div><div class="ad_div_maincls ad_div_ads_article_after_para5" style="width:100%;background:#fff;margin:0 8px 8px 0"><div class="ad_div_incls amp_Ad_ads_article_after_para5" style="width:100%;background:#f8f8f8;text-align:center;margin:0 auto;padding:0"><span class="advt_text" style="width:100%;display:inline-block;text-align:center;font-size:9px;text-transform:capitalize;margin:0 0 10px 0;opacity:.7;font-weight:500">Advertisement</span><div style="width:100%;margin:0;display:inline-block"><!-- /58180893/After_Last_para --><div id="div-gpt-ad-1722694474562-0"><script>googletag.cmd.push((function(){googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1722694474562-0")}))</script></div></div></div></div><p></p><p>Today was the second day of the pen-down strike by the employees, called to pressurise the government to withdraw the order of declaring their previous protest leave as unauthorised leave. Yesterday, the union leaders were first called for talks by Principal Secretary General Administration K K Yadav, but the talks remained unfruitful. Following this, the employees, who had initially announced a strike for a day on Tuesday decided to extend their protest till Friday. The employees were demanding that talks would be held only if the government withdrew its order of August 27, calling their strike then as “unauthorised leave” and the show-cause notices being issued to employees. 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6iscRma9v265Ggql+CVCAz3nVdkJ1A13Vk7ZsSIAEzoLZatWrVo/3mXWFzo9+TWD/zuJ9raF6XPWHjMAzjun7mSD/PzV4zLeBlE5EQ8mQ/kx9M6dRTT31LFEUfD8Pww0EQNMIwjERR/EkSKbUC/pmIFOp0OutkWR7NE8DYK46nvYB3qh2eCfBSPd8ugiD8fjZTA/bqAyFEtG37zZBbp9M5wDTNh5NcB0ezkOep9h3XAzBt24a+st0PiLCxI4Qc3+129202mw0EEOi6/kRiTT23UqlcCbVDq9X6tiiK2zJDGztFMODVdR0GKfgKzyjbG8ag1Wqdhb4gUU2/G0eGgSOS7BDbto9IotJ+ODAwcOFECxvMde+99947CALYBZBp75xKpXLXZMCDDbrb7SJQ5yae58HuR4eL6XgBvPDjzTNeGPOiKIKK4gOEkIdUVf3yVFRB2XmBOWRZ1kdbrdaJlUrlT6IoIr/ElMcA3ku2bZ+DDVuSpLVr1qy5u18Apfkplomi+JKE/Z9flKQqP5cBfkEQfFwUxQWCINwyR+sNKrR/933/iCAI9oedqlarnaTr+o2TjfdU1+K0gHcqL8HObVnWAYSQE23bfhOMWjBgUWv1aSxiB8Db7XbXSZL0nAReLPgwDC/AYpIk6WHDMH4kiuL1hmE8MBMG2oOhpOzCtu39RVE83LKsVG6CIIS6rl9crVYR9rzJ8wSzset0OidGUfSmBHQEAGscxxtM0zyzWq2mKhwwuyeeeOKb9Xp9AYt8Y/0CA6bj/ZAkSQdOZ9GzZ2EMXNf9fBAE+0AYkiTdbRjGUk3TJgVCPIMlqAmC4MhOp7NtEjEGo+KxlUrlhz3GAZ4ceyWJbJZFUbQjCIAkSRjvixqNxs2TMSHXdfewLOsaAC97PgCYMV6QiUajcTchJFU1UE+TfRNC8+lWq/UORVHUjRs3cltttdUjkiR9X5blq1avXv2nfgGPbtx7e553ISEEp5FQkqT/UlV1rWmaP51MT83aTHOwnBNFEVwypQSUHkg232XVavW2yeY+ZY+ne553bLfbVTVNe6BSqawscsNj78PpihBykm3bi2DD0TTt4SiK/ktRlG9XKpX7ZnvuY3Pda6+9XheG4cE8zx9s23aqhsTGaJrmHQnJOHq2vWo2KfDiSIjQ3DAMkfULOxeHxCBIq4eEJ4ZhrGc7SRHjzerDMEkrlco4VcNUNgFcyxivbduvQ8x8XtUAoIA7WVbVgJBaz/PO7Xa7O+N6GOVgcSeE/FHTtNskSbrZMIw/zcaRCBOV5/k9Xdc9NIqidzqOY4Jhgjnik8hyQ61WO2ZT+xhj7DzPO6XT6Xy0VqulmyFkY9u2vXDhwjNVVf0KW7gA3uHh4W9WKpUFRfLEfWC8MwFe6OaRmrHdbu9mGEYaHYnMXmEYIvHRmaZp/qgXKwFrP+WUU3a2bfskx3HebxiGig0E/riqquKUdXz+5EZzjxzQ6XSWchy3A+ZKs/ls/IaiKBsVRblGFMXLJ0rliBy+jPFmgZd5cMCdTJKkWxYuXPhR13XnIWtZFEVHJsmKttV1PTVKQnYA/CAI4OHxW8MwviWKIubbhDYVgC4i52zbXgo1CdYdSzwlCAKA/CKe56+ZTLeMeZCcTs92HOcIVVVVbKI0b0UaPFKtVscEj2TX48jICIJyFruue5wkSQ3IHGOG92uaVngvNfyeAsyA5wxdj6mLIVLKqqp6N8/zt3Ec97NKpYJ0slNSeeROAynB8X1/f0LIIRzHvTVZ56mqkhGIxAMKUazL6/X6hCejqeLQJgNeHE0cxzkriqIDOI6DP2jatiiKPCr0MR2ZTNUA537oeGkE07Sz/9NQ0Oscx0mBN/8BwNm2vXFgYOBjYEJY8EEQrE523BR0s1F3uNd1XQ/GJUVRfibL8vc0TfvddHZkloAciyWKol2jKIJOdVxSGYQ/i6J4i2max062+KY6GTKMA0dd+Gd/qFarpQYzLDgwgEajsU4UxTFABeDtdrvfFARhHONFH+CPq2natFUN2QgyRVFSD4hMWwHqYFEnFzFfsPZut7un4zin+76/IwAod/9Qo9E4FgDCnkk9bvYKw3A13MfycqQuc0iIc5emaVfqun570ZhDLr7vj+p42XsZ8MKeIIri3bqufzmKokM8z9sdeZDxPfsP72aeNzRpVBPgo6rqtWEY/qQIOMHg9ttvv70TvfkKWZZ3yAYqsWcluYDhs32NruuX5/XurL8MOLFhQT+bDa+n3ikbZFm+hBBy2cDAwJioQsZakWoV84L1h4E/3BZVVf2GKIqXsXkMZh0EwelRFH00iiIzH85PTy2QzZAkST+RZRmk587zzz//iX5PAXgGNuLTTjttG8/zdsNpgxCyG8/zo2CQnR90c39wYGDguNkMWd8kwEs9B85Fh6jBKx1LdCgIgjsajcYJ+cGeDHgZ450p8NIN4TsTAS9YpWmaH0fawiiKVvi+vxNLc5ldhGyAaEazMI7jf+q6DuPXraIo/kLX9acmOopRPSBYIhjuAY7j/Huiz1vAMqoVASfeaVmWZRjGefV6/Yv9Hhf7BWGMXZKC87NBELwfR13WRwA+Eg3VarWjdF0fkzMBANNut78JNVFe1UBDsLFp/jkxEh06VR0v2mNZ1rmO4+w2ODgoMOafZZDUC+KBZCNdZhjG6PGXLuQTbNv+sCRJ26JteT/jIAhiVVW/Vq1WT8KJBTpwx3H2d113qeM4O7C0pPn7mA4bahdFUdYnvurw7R1Nmo+xdV33PY7j3MSMa9kFjX/T4BE7CAJUZ0k3WnzywJvZEFKWTtsC0LtH1/XvRFH0M8bYsWl0u90DgiBY6vv+Djgy99g48Bz42t+jado4HTID3SiKjoNNhoU+55+F06Gmad+QZXnUs4mBLpguixLNbiQsAyDP87Yoit8xDGM1nmtZ1lmQPRITFZEOStxSuUEGgiBsjOMY4w4A/qGqqn+faD3gFOA4DpLq74Z8yDASJ5vemFNallixMR4eHk4JR9HJqN91lb9u1oEXCyWKotWtVmtnMEo2YamLlyWK4nFFKfCYjhfKdAbSbBJC0LPFePsBXiRkl2UZrkzbdrvdV6HtLE6fMRDWNiZQehxMNxewCVmW/yLL8g1FVQqwOGBVj6IIxpcD4jj+d8YK8kf1/IJHW7D44jh+sFarHZcHwelOBNxHjYcXgAlAh8pyEwPsut2uR6sunJdXqUwEvNhEaJKiKTNeBrrYwJHAh6UHzfaRBd1QQIJMzoD+HZnBEJkHIwk80wBAzKiVZ8yDg4P3i6J46C233PK3fffd92OO45wNnSjGtAis2Rxg6g54RyT5ghdVKpUxqR2hagiCIAXe7GkpO7/RJ7Qd37N8v72Al72XBaLQTWgj9KWJ5+Tnbr/99iG0v9lsLm632zssWLBgXAh/kSoojmOo/pbfdttt18ADiEakfippF7LBpTk8skbT7Jykhm97cHAQrp5nIcAmjuMTALqwf2b7knU1ZOCLPM2SJP0RgOn7/lvhlQSZZ9PK9prTaAdNVmTpuv6/HMdd3Wg04LEzxv6BzbTT6byUELIrx3H7N5vNt9dqtQY2bNav/EmWeVWxJFvw7a/VaotM0/zmTNQbo4RhJgs1fy+ssYkv5/lPPfXUXgsXwntEGs3FSneoe2lVh3ElTiYD3gzj/eRMWN5kwMt2U9u2ocOFAScFoGwCmWy/2a7Ivmfp/nC8HhwcvMMwjNF0gTQ361t933+/IAjv9n0frm2p7ivLchG2hQNCFuQZQ2LHVGxE9Xr9FlRkmA2VA8YuOW6d32q19qpUKmlOAlpzLVUzYHFWq9VxbJcCdk/Gi3YDeKHjVVV1317H2qJ52O12TxwZGflCFEXGwMDAuJDkfPALfo+iCDkUfh2G4cvDMHwXxo+BXiYQZ/R1VHXT1HX9cJ7n70sSKV23YcOGnbfeeuv0GoznRB8sXkVRHlAU5eish8VEXg3ZRU5zP8M4+EAQBO8JguANoihKWYaYfT8Lq2fABdCGgVcQhI9IktR1XfdSVIEBeOHaXhsHawNk0ul0wnq9jgjBZdAGWpb1Mdu2v+D7fpo7GNdmQZMBL37S3CZghIh8RG6KvTudzirf9xdArcN0wkX9YbLFWsEH78KcY9cy8CuSf1aGaMMzzzzDDQwM3F2r1UZzNgNwu93uvxNC9guCAN4KkG2qwqB66vTR2bVdRHwgQ6ouu1fTtKOnemorbP9sAS90lEkfzoESPinclx4VmOBYVJqiKMiZkB7p8u+dS+D1PC9VNTADRr4truuG1Wp1fRAE9wmC8CqwpzAMX5skR29gIrE8D+zYy8KYs6zmscce81784hejssCXmbqh1WpBX3z58PDwGxuNhogBz7mupiBlGAYYGKzdh3U6nXkscTabqHgPPV5bsixD5XDBZNblicYZUXzdbnel67pHSJKUhnRnTyqPPfYYN3/+/HWGYRSW3WGMF66AjEGw9zEdr67rUDWM8+OdqF3U0HKMbdtHWpa1LcA3H6CR3wQZC6JGKahkkHNia9d1ecbgR1nHs6ovME6vXq8vMU3zq4hshAcOXaRj9Mn5jRC/Qweo6/raRqNxRp4Q9DKusXWBMUyOr8htAs+K71Jf4WMdx4FdJNWLZo/4WcDDuxkgRlEEozMYpmPb9l6WZR0HwyyMU/k+5+UNOYmiiM3qCGwcAKt2u32253mLEeLPmOdEJ7HE+6BZrVbPuv322y/fb7/9UK4JHgn7wr0Q70MbcD991+jcyjNneF3Qa1LSxgAy2+98O3AdQBHlp6CyqFQqoycynJjCMLy80+m8iRlk8/djvUmSRDRNe9K27Tp02YzcFMzNUFGUK33fPz2v054qjs6KqoEO1qeTCKVlifWvkU92Q3cxFEX8TK1W+0YPdoOkIt/sQ9UwY8YL4IVXA4C36IPsZAhVpfkdUH57XhiGb0d6QELI7knBxe2gLsgr/xkw0uPPxmq1enBWIU89Kq5vtVqplTnPJNAWGoCwrlKpLEnktsyyrMMZ484ufGakCILgwXq9ni6aqQ4+rqeuNB8dHh6+AN4L+cWNhZ8sxMgwjFMGBgYu6jV20PEWAS87jhuG8ZCmaVP248UpAWAYBMFpibvhDvDwmOiDRYPTEQqqVqvVLyuK8qMgCJYPDQ3tgnvzYc0ZP+Or4zhedNFFF7VR9BTuT0lRz8PykZSMNbM20E36c6ZprsweQRnjZaqGLNizhQ22mjDlJzRN+zBzq4Qx0HGcPbvd7klRFL2VJp8aNQjmGTgMnrVa7by1a9d+DgYmqltOLfUcx30SofX5oKKs/DDfYKyTJGk0rJ5teK7rHqmqagqevT44eamqijl4ADvNbNy4sWoYxi5BEBzned57YCtgBCPffryfnvjuQq4QVLcOw/AtnudBVbQgIS7pnGRrhZ1yWHsgS+opsSEx4P5ndr1R4L252+1ug7WeV/fgGVTN84RhGMjD8YEgCNKyZb0+ic4bHi2nVqvVGakcZgV4qUEGqSF3yOY/YECByS3L8pgJlu8YWJNt26mBhu3m+AkhsAAKuJMNDAzMKfBm20nj719r2/bxcRwfhr5mFxTrLz1+jnOfoq453+p2u7uwiVBg7EGfb1UUBSeHlycGoqvgzoSJy1Q3TD7smCdJ0rcqlcrifoJZCuQO/+TLUVeM1jYbcwnVKTdN0+yZJnMixouxA6uoVqtQNUwZeNnmsOeee747iqLlhJB3ILcDkxtjj+wnVTfA3/kS0zSXw9e22Wye4fv+uZqmCXl5M928JEl/Nk1z1PgHA5Esy6txCsiOMQMBxqxFUUTpns/ouj6OUDAdb96PlwEv1TE+kRjljtA07Q72HoCnZVlviOP4ZN/3D8IpnDFPBlysH/jdNM3Papr2hRzwi81mc2+O477CcRxyY4zx5mD3Y23quv49wzCgahnVjWKut9ttFDb4LM/z6f1FHwAvzYcyLtEP9f89HSc3bGAM0LJjABnAPz0xYi7TNG3l8uXLyYknnlhjhWrhdUC9PbYBASlS/QB4JUmCe9sHsn7iND3nlY7j7MNYd54rddHCAAAgAElEQVTx0o0XarQPI4zd8zyUcNo2fx1b21Tlebdpmp+aitosL7sZAy8YydDQ0FmJ8eUMGECyYISXsbSLuq7/NEkXCR1hYbn0KQDvmJDhiXbjou+g4wXjdV33dfm2MuEiB2ytVivMTkYXxcfa7falqC2XZ0B4Bo4+tVoN6oIP5SzdcG06x7KsRSxPRH4i0Xt/ynHcITCW7LbbbqfBQg0VAMumxt7JjE0jIyPIH3zWmjVrvjIVtxqWrW3jxo2LFyxYkHow5L0G6MR8cHBw8CO9dFsTAS8YDYC30WjcL8vywXCGn+qYsevpiQG5D/aB3BiLyoMhhgA6z4GBgVtwLwvdbbVa86CuYOPMflL1UcqYssZKx3GOtG37YrAwxpbwXgacNCkTkuxDzz4maX6W8eaBl20SNI3mOOBl/YXro+/73/A87834Gw1eGSM+tAcpKg3DGAO8uIhGm32H47jX5dleFnhN07xK07Rj8ypAgO/IyMgVgiAc3GvM6HPgxVNYkZuWlbrB9/1tmOok+ywALzxLarXa5xBYgXqI2e/RhmazubzZbJ5omuaowZddwzZ2hKQbhjFGlUWLNCxBLUF4ShQxXjq/N9Tr9UM0Tfs11CyJl8kS6NnzOmam00aB0kqlcunChQthTJyWa+uMgReD2+12rw/DcMcilxOm4zNNc8KqvdQJ//pKpYLS3qO7M4vyabVas+LHS6vppjreIh0rhBsEAY6pPdNCdrvdw5Pd9FJd18c5AmOwwAIGBgbuR8n4vOELizlhUxcripL6a+YZGHbUer2OqKJDwGDBGjzPu9xxnN0BvFmjCOTECjAi81eSO+PEqdTugixGRkauTwJAduxlRR4ZGQFo4qRxXC//5ImAlwIf+vRnjuPgFzzOsDoVIIb8HMe5JEk0bhQZjpivK+qYsSATavT9ThAEYzZbyB5j8PTTT6e5iAcHBw/OA29Sefpi6EqZwYcBL34CNBJjyxOKooyqCrJ9yTPe7MKn8wxgCuA9StO0cdFzGPswDL/T7Xbf3MsegXYYhvHZVatWrchvugx4CSHpXGfvZ8d1xto1TSusLwhSNTIyclW32z0YapoiYxfmn6Zpt8Zx3BN4gyC4IZnD22SrjjM50TSscaPR+Nz69etXZvOq4Bqowt73vvdd0Ol0TipSM7ETi2madxFCoNp7OjsGWKvIooic30UsFvfzPI8xOBRjT1n61UEQ7AxylCVGkBczOiMIRBTF0yuVyrTCiWcMvNC/2bZ9uSiK43S7EAAWR6vViqvV6gqmh8ovNOxMp59++u6dTud6PGcS4O0JAP0sYAg2iiLoeN/MlPfZ+6i1eELgbbfbh3e73ZTx5t+JwcUmMTAw8D0kA8or4Wn12nVIBpTXheNZiGaqVqujwEuZyx4A+jiOkTt3zCuxoMCSsQsvXLhwdS8Z59sJRtbpdD6GSQmDQi/g/ec//xm9+MUvXvmlL30p1SEWyXgi4MVkhR4y8b9+guf5PWYSMox3M+BFJjS2MLILilalHqpWqwcyEKXRgOtQ5DQrP7QN18OiA+OWoihLsieURNe/qNVqXQBLD9PnZ4GXGkL/jJpp+dNAEeMtcqcSBOGhJIdCoQqmH+BF+yuVyjhVA2O8IEUcx6UFaJmelHnu0E0fapllRcANtjk8PHyFZVmTAi8h5ONFqi4w3n6AFwZiMPe8kRinsmazef5EwEsjI79HCPlkPqAE+OQ4DgI1xmXOg4zoeEINmgIv/mbb9sGJXvhyRNvlwRq/Y9xxn6Zpt0iSdNRk0X9Fa2ZGwIsdcXh4eG0Yhkfn3KFG30UHF6UoTu5lnKGsaI9Wq3W9rus9gbdSqaxDUvPpRIaxBiWlf7YhhFyPnAtFqoZ+gRdAaJpmT+AdHBwsZBGTAS81lvw0yQdxGGPL1K/yPMuyjtc0bUz2NTBkWZZtRVHu1HX93H6NbNRohWeeCJerIjZCxwX+u6grNsZ4lJ1McF9qtVpXFBnXMP5oY1LR4wlBEPbvt329NtE88OZPDBR44Zc6qu+D8deyrJWdTucEWZbzlhP44N6cGIBW5HV2vYA3m12MBoYUemtkGW/RUZ+66/WsQNEP8IJ112q1QuCliWa+FUXR7tkag4zpUgDGpnOqqqoIIR4TfstUDQAiGIOZvSU7NtQ4dxfHcePYJt0oZwy87XYbbo4nJVWmx0wL1o+JgBdtt20bvr3pqaVIxysIwhjgpQEga3zfPzzvpcMYNhivoihfq9frl0wHj2YEvGig67pIm7Z7toF5wwd0OIqiTAt42XGcqhqgJ06P4P2w26JrCCHbWJZ1fbvdfk82wINdOxfAOzIyso5FqOWBowh4KQC+ESqHJKPWTqyt1EUHce/XSZJ0xVQSedAUnThG7sMMd0VHsVar5c2bN29C4AXjHRkZ+WYSATXOnSwLvJIkFR7JpzKW3W73SN/3LwHjZYbc7BGYqhrGWNnx/JGRkcM9z7uU5cal8+rBarX61SiKri+aUwDeZrOZMt5sAEE/wJv14xUEYTQ7WVZVNBvA6zhOmOitYZgap+OlqoLLwzA8jLmVsfWEeU7VJbj/VKgbCk5FqY4XJeqZS2N+vgL4dV3HMR9qpKH8M2aB8cK9bcV0gRekwHGc65PSTaOnumwb6RjApe/AvAdSkjf8OkEQXpe9HvJGoiHTNKedMQ7PmxHwwkrf7XZvEgRhp6zfbrahGCjP82JN0yYFXtu2oW8cZbxZnRR2NUJIujPNJGaaVhG4FsBb5E5G3bRQYLGnjheqhl6MF33HJjFv3rxCxgsWlEQVrQNI5X14cS91qB/DePF36lHxJfhJY/G4rgvXoV/XarW1lUoFmbKQO6DvD2NTTOWSZbzZxQVVw3bbbXd2vV6fkPEODQ1dYRjGuD6xOmwID1VV9ciZVm5mwIugirzahR0dEURRrVZH3ZvwdyxA13WvRo0/5AtRFOWuJFnOivXr1/88r1ek8pYcxzm30+ksYT6lTLiM+dFCqj39k3G6SfLgppFr2bHGvGbAx/P8jBgv5AuvhiLjGoAXxUxRdJNV/2ZtZ+9H8p0JgDe933Xd9P4imwQN4JgUeGFcK8q9gPYD/Gq12qpeqoaZMF467tdjvvQKxQ/DcKOmaWluFjbGcIlTVfVLSBGJ8UI/cV2j0bgG8Qgz8WiYFeC1bXs9ISTVIRUNDBptWVaMydFoNFb0Qgbq1TAh8CIjmKZpSLx+ft762Q/igIU4jrNtkvjk2k6n856iOPa5AN7EjzcF3vwxhjIzBCukXg2MhdEsbx9LkoMc3263YaTA8fgGRVGg7kC45ZQzNBUBbzohaBFRJk/P8yJd179UrVZP7SVzTO6NGzdegexk+c2EMTzqYnd5vV4/fbJ0ir3GkuaW/ZjneT2Na9g0ioC33W7vNzIycjVYMly/VFWdcPHQ5OGIAoNb32jgRlZPOhHwslwNlmWNAi+TBQNe6t8+I+BFyC10tBMBL6q9MONcHnixpmq1Wi/Gi0ozax3HQbRWYTFa6DuRnziO4wkZb1Jua7TUfXZ8qXENxtdewDsjxgtc8TzvmjAM5zGXsuz7EfFWr9ebcKdjxlisDcuyPqEoylEwCrquG9Vqtd8kASFfNU3ze9Odv9n3zpjxIgkIfEDzhirGmvB3WPlrtVrPqDV6lIYfbwq82QnKJimrbCDLMsKOp50MnDFeBrx5L4HNDbxIPdhoNH4qiuIha9aseWbx4sW7O45zDNIZ0uQhqNhxRRzH180keiYPvEVsBOOChaUoyrqBgQG4G407SjI2OTQ0dLVpmmlsfvbDNmOoUBRFQfKhGaW0BON1XRcZsQq9GnoBL81whmis+4ri+fNgnz9hsE2pX+DF9WC8RcBLGTULj93kwAvGimQ/WcMgnedpetN6vd4LeJHj4CIALwtBzqsa5gB4UaB22jpeqDocx7khiRhN/YDz6jQwWST6GRgY+Ihpmj+2LOt9iLxDsBRyDwNkkXNFVdVpk5wiIjEj4KXK+5vDMEyBN8t2mG8lFh7NK/BnWZZ7howyxivLcrp4qZsHSzqTTtIksgiO/Dcn3y+bij4z2/Es8OZVDUxZH0XRJlU1TMR4//73v3Pbb7/9rZqmHe/7/l5RFCHhyctUVfVUVb1ZVdXVP/jBD+4vOh73w/rZNf0CL/WzfGRwcLBn0UmA4fDw8MUmHC2pASPrJ0pBKNZ1HZWoT56JqqjT6Rzrui5CpNOjYx4IegEvzdo1WKlUWv2oZRjjRQBFdnPOnuzggWKaZqGqYSLGO5vAi3Wiquoq0zQRspw3jqXuYJ7nHdwLeAkhEzJeqBrAmAFaRV44/QBvGIY3JJ5PhcAHxgsbUKPR6OXVMFPGC9vITWEYojr0uCVCVS6WqqqnIXI8iqJPhmH4MvQXUaGIfiSE3DAdz4WJ1uOMgTcMwxvh88YMNPmFwNwvBEEAaE7kG4ucrqNeDYw5YWCgzzRN89c8zyP59u0zMa4x4G21Wu9hKf+yAqLuRT0DKHAtdLwIoIBXQ/5ojnaDtU6k450IeLHBIIw0DMP/SdjS61EYEkwRx2NZlkdzl04FZIuupfl/14H5o829vBrw3cjICDwbltRqtS8VLG7Rdd3TqeO5Wq1WR/PHYlLjOI7E4bquXyMIwlW/+c1vHtxll13C6bQfYGbb9pkJ4C17tgDFGAeP9JF0IT2YuK2N0fFO9X0MeFEiKOsDy05gmO+0HNVEOt53J3kCcDSdl8+CxRgnqmgkUXOF5d3Z5mhZ1puZjjbfDzxHUZTzKpXK2b2A13Xd1CuhiPFOArzVZ5555gpUZgAQFW10YIzwoZ1I1bApgZf5QyP6rsh9EyedLPAWnXCpP/gTvu/Xn3rqKQO1/ur1+p2CIMB+MqMah73m3YyAF8cxuBFhR2UZtooYCFPk48gKPWVBtn/UpzoGTAaOzmxSUvXChmq1ekMcx1BVzLTo36iOF8CLyVjkjkRTwE1oXNtUwMvAAxPasqxUt6RpGurS9V1+vR+QoSGhF3ued3heh5nfiCAjy7Lu3XrrrRHaOq5YJYxQruueighvBkxgyr7v29Vq9U5VVa80DAO+yTMqV0R1vKtREiZ/wmJtnk3ghY8zdLxsU2JkAO+YCvCKoohq2KNizep4aUWFaQMvHipJ0iYF3oT5HQy22At4MbZZm0R2/uCoD+CFG2c2AIhd04eOV2q1Wpe02+2ji9zJJgNeVlUcjDdr02Hrnv1EO3AyTyrjgCAix8eUvIT6WXPZa2YEvAh8WLRo0RmJAeZsZCQriiRiHaNeCUiavCifYAJJl5EvwPf9dGel9yBJ8m81TUOC5RkvWtbpLOPdFMDLAigmYrwo6gl3siKvBubUD0O8JEnfRb6AmQYdFE0KHL1brdapLBy5585MHcaTJDV2o9EAAxiTjxdjpyjK1z3P+yD6DoZL86luEAQBRqxZm8C0yOoFCLnOexpsCuBNqhxd2u12U+DN+oBOFXhlWR5TZZhtrixBDVwkk9PgE/kxoNWUr7VtO/U5z5MEqsIB4xxNkpN9BvyX4eY3U8Y7GfBi81AUZTTJThHwIlENC5PPft8H8KZ6ZgAvTlO5/qUywTMmY7xRFI1RNTBZUvfR9DSALG2JZ86Xfd+fkf2kHxCeEfDiBXCPsizrWqSAo7XICoWTcXaG3uSUbI0s7IqdTgcW55dh19E0LfVNJYR8a6YsNzdQY7waivx4qXtLqhbJloPJPmciVQOugzvZ/Pnze7qTTQa8hBCke4RfJbwJpu2zPNkEoD6OV/A8nyYmyhvGsmBGXWpYkctrWYQRjcW/OinvDj009+ijj9ovfelL79Q07TIcQacby95rs7AsCwVHF2UztmWvnQ3GC5UGx3EagLfT6RyRTYKPd2Eu98t4kwKvqaohr5JiC17TtLuR2avIcAlfa57nv2ZZ1geL9JNoCz3qn7dmzZpxkYUA3maz+TXHcQ7rpWqAByM8Vnr58ULVgBMt7CG9GK8oivcmNQcPzIfHUz33u8B4ZwC8yE63FsAL1WDeOMYCGgzDGKdqoKop1FGDHSpl3OyTJYRQ79FySiic+vPpeExNttby388YeGlRxOtQkyyfPShP5xn4CoJwryAIZwwMDPyMZhBavXHjxsPgrP+iF73oLjArVVVnddFmGW+y+6UsokhvNtfAm59I2HiQUCbJyj8mwc5UB7af66nbzHdRQRftKCrbw4yk7HlgBZIknQHXGzp2F7darQ8hqlaWZWSI+pogCN+cjeTs+T4wxjsZ8Ba5k/Ujj9wmrQN4W60W1CtjXCUZ8FJvnQl1vAx4mXcHkycDXix4URQLVQ3Us+LqTqfzwSKLPNpL2V4v4E2NaxMx3n6BFySlKEkPgL8X8KJ9ruvuHgTBVUzVwGTM5n2/jLfT6UD1NyXgxbuYOxlqGBYBL6558sknrRe96EVH9SJaU507/Vw/Y+DFrtpqtU5uNptLk3wMad5NNrnywMvYAg2MQLVQJAlHBqZFgiC04LYhy/KXpuux0E+HXdd9RRAEVyJuvxfwUu+JaTFe9BnGtYULF/bFeIuAN5skp58+TfcaForsed6JqLbBFnfRhpl18UtyvaLOFYwurwyC4GjP88RGo/EjjuOgivhVP14D02kzC/2dI+Ct2rZ9dbPZ/CBb8MzTJg+8iqLsUzRncRoA8OYDKNB3BryKovQ8plMD37WtVuuDRcd0BryGYVy4evXqU/K5NFgAxWww3pkCL/NqmA7wttvtr0DXXiQDJscixot3IVcDMrwhgKIIeMF2s8VtpzMvp3PPjIEXL0VlhSiKbhBF8WWYlL2AlwJu2k4IjBDSdBxHl2X5YV3Xz5htA1KRQAC8YRheCeMacwrPXkfL3Eyqami1WpdXKpU01VxW9zYZ8MK3s9lspklyiqzy1PXuVo7jCrM9TWeQJ7oHqiIElKDMS749RR4q+BtciBL3G1R613RdHxEE4StQLWwKlptjoRJUDTCu5aOQspvFbDBeHPNFUbyq2Wzuw8JlWSkktIm5SdZqtT9PBrxQNeTd7JguX5bluwVBOKDIXYkx3na7naoa8pt0BnivMk3z0/kNj2UXA+PFMT27LpkBu1/GOx1VQ5bxThd4ad6Eq1hO3bw6jCWyR2BDkVcDi1xDNrsiPfnGjRtBkp5IaiTOOJx9KmtzVoAXA2xZ1heeeeaZz9Tr9TRJNZtoFGDTNmUnX9ZzQZKknxqGsWQ2/FPznYcqhBCC2lF/gr4xC7xg50X5g+HVgLSQE+l4Abxg+HlwygEvor3GuE4x4O1lXGOqBkEQPj3ThDL9TARa/vwc3/c/gwTj+Y0k/wyMIeSG5NO4VhRFTFoUelw/m/pcylYW8jz/ZtR7QzpJpmpwHCf1asguwuwRfraAVxCE77DQcrwrC7zoO9zJegEvzQX7Tt/3v4dcDRMBby/DFGO8fQDvraZpwt94TIALQCuKohsdx9kl68fLVH50bU6q40WuBuiIi/x4J1M1eJ63v+/7l00XeJGT2HXdbzCXuiLghQdNpVIpBF7GeHsBLzX6I5z91EqlgiToUwq972eNFV0zK8BLd7bXuK571cjIyE6sxAomZz6xdtaPDgNP2S9Ko/+vKIrX6Lp+p2EY/wP1zHRCYVknASiWZb0zDMMj4zhuGIaRlpSnwPt9+MhOpONFCGGtVksTaec/w8PDxzabzS/OmzdvHPCiT2CESRVTqBoKgTeprbUOJY6KjFnM9S4MQxxBv6vr+qRlq6c7+Ow+TO6kCutV7XZ7RyQK78V02eaZ0dUzn91HZFlGscPvJ4UF70cC95kEeNA0jm+OougQjuN2T3x2z61UKpdxHCeC8SJ5DYsgKzK2JPljH1ywYMHeM1FZMR9aJCHvlYeEJqJHWsheqoY0cq0X8NJNDlnbvq0oyi1BEPwxy3xZ9JzneUdkyUx2vDHXEMRBk9SMcfXDuNq2DSN1mo83y3jZyRQpMWu12upVq1adVaCqGJMWsiglAIJIVFW9V9f1ccY1tBPZwVCAE+qWbAUVfIf+sw28V64Gqq5J8/kyXXu2/1gvAH8Ab6VSOSofzgvg7XQ68K7pGelI2wKvkm+rqnqHqqqoMF4YpTnTtcbunzXgxQ6/ePHiw1ut1iqwOWaoYQM8WYMp4HhRFD2sKMp9+I8Q8nskxkmq2z4KPf1EQAx24Hke6kO9wnEcpH7cNYqid8HavmDBgtFEzQDeKIpS4C1KmkHbAev9IUVJxVk6RcdxTupVwYJmbBqX+J1aWY+xLOt8WZbTKK/sJ69bjaLIjuP4D7Is/0pRlJ8lR9I/rF+//p8zAbWicWBVNZCJK/FhHK27NjpJ+MmnCSEEuygKBv62Xq//EQl8kgKKf/d9/8lKpTLcqxgnEl3vscceDVVVcTLZOoqiV0ZRtCfHcW8ZGhraZnBw8CFFUT6OsWCMN6kQsih7gsr2ibJS1NA6YuXKlXdOpSJHZtOGX/lB0A0iQq7oiE8JA8DsIeT+LarOgYg+27a/iDD4POPNvCtNIiXL8pOKovw3z/PrBUFAderHKeO9DL7WvYCXGviGdF1HPgVUmxj9+L6PIqEXoKQNO8kUBRCoqoqk/VcSQu4xTfOvjPXRtJDXuK67X1GwEV5EqzQ/YJrmAfmNjs6rI4IgSEO8WR+ybQRoYh0ahlGYq4HlxkVB1iIDI56J9ZbUeCtMTYlE6DidJr7wPd1dM+MbN5vNJ+v1+j1JbcVfapp2v+u6f5xJaH4v3Jt8RU2GmJnvqVP+EsQ6I7l2v7eyjmPRsIrE8JRRFGXY9/2HEv3LXwRB+Icsyy3Gktmz4ziWsTgEQXg1IeSNqC81MjJSQxlnXCPLsqXr+mmsLA5YANK9dTqdtNhlHvwwiMikJUnS5aqqwof48RzDSEsHJRF7o1n9s9+jL7SkNRJ/rwKLZywGk6fT6XwdxhJmrJgIePEdntXpdOL58+ePhGEIfeLPRVH8A8dxv9B1/amZVBfOvRsnhOVBEKDI4xgmnwWe/MLNsw8KfGFSqXdEkqSnVVV9JI7j3/M8v5EQEmTAPM3oTggB0O/AcdyrE/e5wSAIanEcmzSBPjw8rq7VasdAjcGAF8bYIiBibaMRWvdHUXS7oihYRPcj70W/IMyi1prNJoqIpk3OngIYiFFjG3Ihf1UQhNXZuQJDoOM4K+FzzNQiRQDO5jurJCJJkp14CCHt4HfDMPyBIAirJmK8uB95MObPn38VqkBn1T2WZR2blFlHyOvoME2wiSDd4V9FUfwxx3EoEHpvo9GIkBYSkWu93NloLg8A/xXJ2H0x6/7ISktFUYQSOaORc2hMdqwgR/jhIly3IJH5sbZtX8QiFYtOibQyMVI7ro2i6CuZ9YY8zCgbdIphIMJ8fIh5HqOw/qka1Evqqm3gOO4eeGFhHimK8tBkBLBvzOv3wn6vwzER5Y8Tpno0K8+SFXTRJM7u/mxSs1LQ7OgtimIYRVHEjkvZZyKiKQxDiak1MNGxYHAMkmUZSWU+wkrO0B30Ut/350ElkgdyvB+7ME5JkiSNiboCO9t7772PbrVa56uqOo6x4iZMDIAlBWAk2LjZMIwrNU37leu6L06A/7tDQ0M7IgqnyH0rLx88jyb3Ttul63rM8/wIIeQ+WZaR/wKueb+/5ZZb/jZTJgx9eJKJCaGnKPA4PrC9xyTI6oWZXyXLt8H06E899RTSD0a+74vwk8SY0ceNifvF+EKfiL7C+JotwYSFbNv2Ja7rHs1knd/0WK5cAILv+wg1H4mi6BeKoiCL2685jvtrtVrFgipUZeHkduqpp+7T7XYvhF95dm5mNo0UiJmdIo5jxPr/VNf1L6uq+gtE6IGEPPnkk9dIkrQfA96iozr6yaz1GGfMWVocNs1LIkkSKu6+ns33PHAODw+n1T0SYy3yw67OslWUmEr04ylbzjNe1hemt2WRW7IsQ2ZPAnAQqp7IDkljXsfy+ebVUEwG8D3nef4HlUrlEsx1EAJEjSVuZJcna2BHxvjZGmX9wN8pawZwQi1z6W233fZnzGVa7fgrQRDsg/eyCMIi9RL6g3FIvKS+q6rqxYZh/LbT6bya53no6VOS1Q/wZk+dKHtFCZIniuKjhBCstb+oqnoP6rPNRB88q4yXDSb17zy92Wwejbpk+Vps/ezAWRVFXtDZ+4v0kcwQgt2L1npjjEnvdrtfaLfbKQspcsJnBSTxE4IHY1uwYAGKU94Cw1gYhl91XfdVzMhU9H4mB0xKpMQURfEf9XodivurCCFHhGH4EahAEB6N92BSsCg2Zoxkrkv5TYstICxYWhXYpsEox8+GVwGthHw2kmcj2TjTb/ZiSv1uyFlwzm6eeTDLTvwoiu6tVqsfYUdY5h6VqKMOY8CbbVd+LHAN2o9oOpqMHx4Yj2LRwPWtqP4bLYaKBPE75Y/XRYZU1n6Mo+u6GxqNxkkwykI3OTw8fLWmaSl408ioMQU6s7LrNY9wH1OJMfsB2CfylyiK8hTK14uieL2qqgC70ZBs+M+iQjUS/2dBe6L5yq5jOXLxOyMHRYY1tkZzJ4CHDMO4WpKku4IgOLndbu+rqqrECEk+WpPmn043MiQZNwzjD5IkLTcM4wfdbvfoIAguQPJ69o5sBCEjKWwTZJuAoig4Ga6ByiaO48XDw8P7K4qyHcgZNnU2L/JqUPKscEYxkT2XbebU5zhSFOUXyea9easM91p4OFaPjIwsTibjpwRBSA1J2SMXmwC9FnTRIprKIseAQtGeJJwZ9U6Aa0m73b4M5ZtZ0o8ixov3QMi0migygiEW/g+0Wu2lSULtl6EvRSHSeWYC8IauduHChSjBcnqj0egmxrUdCCHvCoLg/VEUvRW6TVEU0/I7Ey3GLKAzFhxFERb7+aZporzJjHIhsOdTpnEMIeRTtm2n+noWvZX1Uul3PJhMsqCaH3e2sNhkp/MF4IisW+kRBAyK+mSOq5o7wTxM5x3dBFM2Wa/Xb6GFQcdVvKa5j89utVofTvxjG/nkQUXgSwfT/l0AABlySURBVI/RcRRFv4Zb5Jo1a+5esmTJGa1Wa3Gz2awODg6KUAcsWLAgPb1M9MkzU/yePQXi31EUbUwqkfwQ0Z2maaYMO/tMVl3Xdd2lruuqmOssu1iv+c7uz7JjViEaGxBkyNQh+c2OyRcRm6ZpxsiiJ8vyU67rfsy27bQ2XpZYZNvKTgF4NgxtyZzDfP5stVq9aWRk5IIoio5m2MHek18jWeCl68IaHBy8RNf1pTiEuq771iAI3hXH8R5QRz7++OONrbbaanRDy49Hdp5mx5tufM16vQ71DebmtA1wm4TxZgYRbmaHuK57fBAEb+J5XmB5PdluNdvAywaSGrjGWHuhZkDtrTiOtwfQ5SPtssBGcyVcI8vyyizjchxnX2TjQlVlXF/ki8ueg74lPpSI//4q6nppmvaPrIEQRo9ut/uG5Fi3m+d5eyVZy3aAbzBLOMRklJ9oVIeMSfpIpVL5PBbgTI49RUBAXQTTseN5/k1CkXKtD+TNL9I8sBRtwKzsecLokLv3ZrwGap4999xzueu6AOK+mpNlSVg0YL6EkDtQcWGi/Bc0VPfDjuMshm96nqVlFyPGCjp4URTvRNFJuADSUNntwzB8exRFrxAE4TW+78O28GpN09JS8VnWn5VR0YZEU6JCDChbj2PulWEY/qTXwmehskEQ7B/H8TtQ7JLn+TTP9WSMN7su4SqYJLUasizr5VAbsmTqRc+gbNNC1V1k9SKEeEEQfBp5HuI43hbTJ69qyTJlesKDke5iTdNuWr58uXXqqae+JTHafs7zvD2w1IqITsYzKu2bJEmwCV0Yx/FNWX0zNqMlS5a8BGPied4+URTtynHc1qg3yNpWBMBsw6HpK6H+OZ8QctlMDW6bFHjREaoze4vv+8cFQbAXjCm9Epxkd90+1nThJUy3iC9lWYZj+QmMEQBMut3uv7mue1QURfvC2pwHTuibAGK6rl+VhMF+Pn98R39OOeWUnX3fX+44zruQgrYHO7d5nv8vSZLWTJZaDoYY3/df4zjO3o7jHMTz/GtwvMpuUlnZYFNBsT0cyRqNxrdnG3TZu9jYhWF4PCZ/t9tdAHezqXyKNtYs6OSBl25WUL+MqbTMdK+O4xxHCIGqZysYVSdjj1g4GFOqN4Xb0wn9+EdTL53dYSgmhPwHjDusL9nx9jwPxSJRMuasIjBneR98339VEAQ7Oo6zKzxusOjBxorKF6FP7F1gcNTr4R+apn1NlmWkTh3H1HtsnhLsCoSQt4dhiNzOO3Mctx1ALEsOsvdiPYCdi6JomaZ5iSiK14VhCLJxEsJu8+1F+7ChGYaxEaeuxG0M+tXUIE2NlO+DF4pt2+9AIn+mK2bvpPmeUeUEevillUplTK4EuPW5rnuCZVlHohBufr2yExj1qrlHVdUVpmli7vT0x6X1Bt8Wx/EHwjDcnRCy/bPmmf8rhsnkj+eDiQuCYOu6jpqH582E6Y7KfSqLaCbX0kgg+NV+0rKsf4P6AXpKGLiyOw52liI20EvPyxTm2SMw7qdBECdrmnZV3g0NbeE4bh/f908Mw/ANsiynuyk+vu9biqLAKDIOdLP9x7GXEAJVChzEVRzHMAmpV0SaP3eqqeXA6vbbb79X+r5/gGVZHyWEvBp6KbSN+TBSFUoKutVqdZOBbravkJckSbs2m82PJ8x9x8RSvgDtQbuyftpFjCq7wIsAN7uh0CM7FrI1MDCw4gc/+MHKrMGQsl4EI2zv+/47kqP9XkEQvD5RH221YMECGO1GGR0j6HgngCFhfncMDg6mjHQq8xg63yAITvI876O2bZss3zCdb9ig1yWeNViMY3xoe70D2dw0TftX3/f3833/A4mP6faGYQhgk0yfS+dvOpfiOIaR91Zd1y+bSTg2zSIH8N+f53m892WCIKRqAJpoZ1QN0m63YQi9NgGb08AaqU/8UZZlnSYIQhrhyHT/AGnTNB9KGPWFlUrlW0XqLoCn7/ufQIVojuPS+9m6TU4wSPCPSM6eWfjQdkmSDkVRgCAI0iTlGGsa/JAWSNA0DekG1k6lFhoNHgKr3i+Kog8AgNlpCs9nHg4YA5SKkiRp5WwlrdrkjDc/AWF4I4TslFjiP2hZ1tslScKRzKSMpOfRvRdzYgpy9hMLDpOhUqkgY9KoYSbfDsbmPM9bbNs2yo6DdfZkukULCRMqCIITwjD8FCHEhBVdkqTf67qOagw3TVfnSt2mdkjK1IBpHArr7MDAgISJJknSkCiKnzdNE0nh5yTKhvUdY4fCpoSQA2zb3tlxnIXVatVkDJAd+7JjxRhKVm9G2dCoSLPX0xPHgwMDAxMmMqcnj/mJFgKuaLvZtr0Xz/OvdhzHZJsCXoCNHIloZFlePFXQZQ2kG/WnPM/7DICDgi48Gb5a5HLYD7Bj0buu+69RFEGWe3ueB2NruskyFzOcahBNRQiBq9gYt8Z+3tGDBSPN4ktFUdzV9/0Dk2K1rw/DcAGs90yloarqLZVK5cQss2aqp263e3YcxwBtzMUYqg9ZlsFUJ0wYjv46jrOnZVmnC4KwI8YZgFmv15Hgf9L8LHRN7BYEwRlBELwDJxDIKinB/gi8huI4/tp0QRFtazabbxFFcb8wDD+wYcOG7bfddtvUyR7pUHVdx4aCWo+zlilwzoE3w3DgNwr92VtwlImiaJswDF8CvSe0BNh5sqBaNImY3y+zGMOFRZKkEZ7nH4NltR9wAnjatn0Cx3EfUBTlDoDaVCY5ZfJgRIcmWab+nOiMzpmt0GcGwHEcw73rkDiOFezqhmGgEsSsGNKms4ApA0Jejnf5vv+eKIpe4nke/muYpqkx1oDxK1INs3HNst04jlE12fE87+l58+ZdV6vVxuT9naidkJPneUh+tOvIyMj+WNhBECzAvNhqq63uF0VxUVEwzFT6TtVU+yIZlKqqYKlfS1RESFA/o8XI1EzIpwB/WTA6y7KEarX664QMrDAM40ebYoOFzBzH2SqKoncSQg5zHOfNQRBsXa/Xf5cUUy2UFy2fdIDruucSQl6iKMq9iZ/8qf1uaFTP+s6EQZ7muu7LDcO4LnnnqN9tP+OBE0hCkAC+ByZuj3/XNO0cXddnJVwdYwxDnOu6n0z8mGGIq6F4Awrs9qve6acPuGazAW9m0aENddd1UXb7tRzHQb/5Uo7jUOZ9PjqPoIgCPSpC/ODa+5goihFKC/E8/wzP8w/Br1VV1Uf7zR0ADwzXdd9ACPl/UwHd7CYC9sLz/NNTOer0O0j0qPWvoigunMio0u/zZus6qr+sOI5TQ6LpMAy3R14MjuOgM4Mb08IgCMb4A2cc8eHr2lYUZQjBFhg7WLQ5jrvPNM1Hprux0JJG703Cbz8URRGSzZ+/du3aO/oNnphINhQ4duZ5foc4juGfPVssNM3/m+S1hu760DiOoQu9Tpbl384kbL7fcWY6T1mW30sI+S9VVX/SKyctY55JhB0Y4k3Tme+0GMG86Y4zyBLHcbtwHPe39evX/3Km/ut5OTG1KMdxbxAE4drZBt3nBPDmO00XM5zr5U6ng3ATLYkKqvA8P7qAYTFN/PO6SURMUKlUHKhmAcI33ngjme1B6HfyzsV1WPizASCbsq10/BSO45Rut6uLovis8vxZg9Hov8MwtMMw9BuNBtQlwfLly+PZ7Bs208RnW5lp3ogiWW3KcQCwwf14U7DcycYd7+43EhL69i15rUFWm7KPm53xTjYZyu9LCZQSKCWwpUmgBN4tbUTL/pQSKCXwnJdACbzP+SEqG1hKoJTAliaBEni3tBEt+1NKoJTAc14CJfA+54eobGApgVICW5oESuDd0ka07E8pgVICz3kJlMD7nB+isoGlBEoJbGkSKIF3SxvRsj+lBEoJPOclUALvc36IZt5AWu1hbLLfzGNvvPHGcEt3hp+5FGfvCSxIYoInRv0GMsxeq8onzaUESuCdS2lvhnchggs1u2gotlhQYHOIRgGunyhH7WZo+hb3Spp9blee53dBTpKiPBZxHCP8/dcogzPdsOktTnBbYIdK4N0CBzXbJZrU+zuCILxVluVn4jj+Z67Lr02qwM5PMk5dLcvyWQjDxveCIIjIWJVko4rY7wCFJPE6q5U2+hikXez3g2duyg9ry6Z+T799oLlq09SUkiQhFSqSdL/XMIxHMRY58N3O9/2X8Dx/NfIAzzTZdr9tLK+bewmUwDv3Mp/TN9Icth8SBOFsWZa/KMvyDx3HQf7X2PM81LI623GcfQRBeFJV1T8mVW11ZAnLNpIlKMJ3s9F4JIGZjec8F58hCELPVJ1IJO77/itonb1bOY5bhbJQbJPwff+EOI5RHQEVMpBcvfxsoRIogXcLHdgccOqe531REIRXR1H08Uwpo208z1suCMKv4jh+HEmu6X3/Vw/82Qx27PfsfBlTGDD7vjiOhwRBQHrP8jNWAiSO4ycIIbuA6SYJvZexZDhJ9ek3JoC8TBTFvyqKgkrPExdnKyX7vJbArAEvzdH6Tp7nh1BaeS7S2T2vJT/HjXdd9xU8z5+LlJmSJF2ElJn4myAIJyYlWVbwPA9AwHxAZqx00TOjHMCB1vHaWhAEVdO0x9g12QxOuAblgZCRLCmxM4x3IN9swuxSpnzjjTd2skY89kx8ZxjG0ywVITU+pfeg9hbLWoZ8qbRsDdonse/wHDbfspnD6PV4P4xVo/mL6fNRbtZhwId+HHTQQdCDQJWC0u9MBkjgXdN1vc2egXcsXbrUpEOYlonH3/B7NsNatu8cx3VY/1B4kRByMFQ7tBR8w/f9CzmOU1FlYbbSTc7xFNviXgdM8zwPVXM2mKb5x9nEtFkBXppN/4ROp3Msx3FPmaZ5hSRJvXKV9rSub3EjN/cd6smSoD6gRp0PcRz3GU3T7mDAG8fxRZqmPYzfOY5DJYe7VFX9A0qE8zxfVRTlNt/3US9vEe3Sd4IgQC0u3zTND8ZxfLeqqo8FQXBokiP1o0jYjqx6vu9fp6rqJzmO2wkglyTP/rqmaT+moK4HQYDk7kexZ6qqehX+7fv+pzmOezMAk91jWdY2siyfgYrM9O8AsksEQUAu4AFVVe/gOG4QCawty/pepVJ5fRzHx1HVyaNJXmDU4sLmoqKdhJD9CSFPiKJ4rSRJv6F/2xPpLHme/74sy98Jw/BNURT9J8dxr+c47k88z1+Wkcsn0NY4jm9HcUbP896L31VVvR2gDd26qqqLOY77F6rHXS1JEioCkzzw0pI4SPyOwp7fw3N4ns+qdco1s2nXUuG6cV33bUEQHClJ0t9UVf2spmmospE9DU67VbMCvEhMnJQuubrdbu/cbre5F73oRX8G6820qkinB2aRGm76+Iwz6ExyDxY+cvSy+m2jv09wH65J130f7XmuXJKVXy/dImTP5Keg8KEgCGcpivKNPPDiuMtx3NWCINyQGIK+7LruVwVB+DuSY/M8/2WO4x4khKDiwj48z3+J47jbUOYa/0Y12qQSBUrMp9cIggCQeTjRa15MS5SjiOE6gA8F1wNQwSGp//U7Og/ekuRcXkEIuY8QchM2cEEQHsA9sizfA+AVBOGEpBzO4YQQVCi5M8E53P8JFL9ETTRZlv8lob7LeZ4/KY7jj/A8fzg2EY7jfh+GISqSPEE3F9Thq1DddVcUxTPANJHAXRCEn3Mcdz/P83+L4/hiQsgwx3EP8zz/No7j/hGG4TGSJKFiyYcS1vogkqKjACLHcajkgE3qGJ7nm7Sc+NcJIWk/oihat2rVql+CEQdB8L6kn/u2Wq2zFixY0LFteyUh5DOiKP43z/N542d27WCM82tpqmujnzXHnll07VTe1+td/Tyjn3bOdB1OWDrL87zdh4aGoI5DJZO1jUYDJ5Qx9o/pNmBWgJeVBLFt+3SO47ykRDlKltzNGtXpdMRqtRrhJ/sbfp9uozP3iZ1Oh0MBQvzMf3r9faL34h766XvSZN89S/2aBdE8+4hms8k1Go10k/M8Dy5M70pqVt3BQAiqBsZ4cTSHLhhsC5n3UVqb47grCCGv5Xn+7XEcf0pV1aeDIFgTx/G/UMCCjvibHMe9JdEmvI5e8xjHoRZh+O9xHF+TlFX6HSHkUt/370OFVgCU7/tXgl0CyAzDQMmf83meR023LyelxFFC+17GRpk6AGwVXgE8z6NMFO4bTvp0Mcdx743j+FKUUed5HuwagPuJOI73SFQjKZivWLHiTwA9qnK5JKlgcBetSA12fUrCaA9M2rgwacOliqL8xPd9VALGvcetXLnyJ2eeeebhcRyfIYoiGDpUBSh5jpIz5ySs9gae598EIFcU5VNQHwB4sRFxHPcTURS/K0nSvUxV4bruvsnG9D6manAc592CIJySPON7lmXd3Gig+MroZyoEZdbmzQvlQVgf+DQajTHrHUn8eZ7fs9vtLlUUpakoypmmaaIM03OH8VJmKdm2vSP+fcEFF9w3m9UE+pkEVD+ZXgrhTPR7/nmzJcx+2rm5roE/bxiGb5MkCUdmlE1C2fNUx8uAF3/zff/IOI7BLLuEEIAkAOFsqCpUVV0EEPQ873RCyN6J19k5PM+j3DpKxUBF8U9Zlk9krIAy6JviOK6IonhrHMeroNLAMVzTNFTnfTgBcqinSFLd+VQ8UxTFc+I4/jIhBFVHrrZtexVzq4Ie9fTTT0eRz4W2bR/x4x//uLP//vuj/tcnUGcvmXqp3hVskhByBMCX53kw7G+tWLHie5iTYM6iKK7jOG4rWhMOmwIY72clSXo/AJkQ8llBEHZO2O4JhJAD0Waw1CiKzuc47jRsMIQQVNyFjJ6iG9DHBEFwZVk+GaoG9D0p6grPhG5SIPSHTNVB5Z4Cr2VZn0Pf0K8zzzzzMI7j9kjqxC2bTjmdzTWvtuT3svL0yRoZ0TTtV7Np8JwVxrslC39L6BvARpIksMAnZVm+hk2gIuClgHFTGIavFEURQHm27/ufx9E6Oc2cwXHcQ1S9AJUDGOFaynhrhBCwwWUJ43yEEGKJoohaeWC8v4JaQVGUtJZahrmiYvFpPM8/RQiBKuMvoih+kx7xv66qKlQOT7KNEcY+z/MuAeNVFAVBIV3P8y7leX53QRA+CpUDNg2oGDiO+wiAjLL2B1VV/TuMW0zVIAiCTwj5MSHkRt/3wWjWoW1JmSnoYn/veR6YM9g3mPR6gLsgCHgemPEhKD7KcdytPM+jRtk9rutCzfJigLimaX8Jw/Bf4jjG335ICLlCURSUQIeemw/DcDdsDrIsL2GbFDZGamDD5peWVd8S5l7Zh2IJlMC7hc8Mapk9i+O4j4miCL3sPTBGiaLoUhXCrlEUnQJWx04ujuOARe4jiuLJzAgHjwiO46BygM4Tp4qlURQ9kRjf1kA9EIbhQ6IoohT5dhzHWdATR1F0Y1K4FPrUraAfTnSo31AU5RYAKQCe5/m1cRwPUh3wMCHkJDocOL5/Doas7PCAGZ5xxhkwQs1rtVqnzJ8/3wnDcDEh5E2yLB+D4AOwcNwLIyHHcWCsf+E47n85jluNPqLQoiRJS+I4/rGmaetpnwF6MOztAAabMQxC7/shMHn0K4k2u1hV1St83/8cgJKdAKBqw+bEmDfP8z/H86kaAiz8d4IgfE2SpDvRd9d138fz/MlQv2AcoijS6Hig2vZRiZ8zVHWrZpNhbeHT/HnXvRJ4n3dDNrUG04quOJ7vIknSM9m7CSEmjujsOM2+o1Vct9M0DW6BqTGBsuOd4ziug+UpivJHVMb1ff9ViqKgonMT1ySGOFThZdc8GIYhWO2rKMDdR+9L1UH5ZwJoqf73ZYwd53uL/giCoN1yyy1/h2saIQTGDwOMFjpj2p6HHMcZlCRpd6g5eJ5/VFGUu9BGWgp+e1VVh/A7nk8B/fWonEs3lYfOO++8X8JlzPf9/0Ap84RB/1VVVRgIUzc8XLdy5cpHmEqN9QV/j+P4MVVVf+N5HgxyrxUEoR3H8T1sc6Nqi+sEQbBY/1iQShzHiCIECy8j16Y21Z9XV5fA+7warqk3lrIxMLmt4RoGa35msb82juPDBUGAK9b/ZP4OxtqloMX0punfKLAAzEyoE/Ityl6D79jv7D5RFNPnJbpM6GJHn0mBGXrX0WfiHfnn8zyffo9NA8YxXI9nsQ99H+tj2t5sm3E/u571gf3MtzX3TLR5TL/7uZ8QkrYBckffab/h1bBQFMWvchzXzsgd18K16RFFUeAxUQZRTH3KPy/uKIH3eTFMs99I6Bodx9mW6mfhRpb/pDkb6IeVZc//LQBTy5ZtR6n2Ce4bLe/e430TfT/7Qih+Imt/ti35vxVdkz6N5/kgA+x4Bq6F+xtklT4zDENdkqRL4BtagutcDetz6z0l8D63xmNOW0OzZb00sfqnR+fsh+VryDnyj15CAzJmJXfDHHW6Z4jzHL1/9DWiKNrQj6uq+v9eCB41cy3f58P7SuB9PozSZmhjNgx3M7w+fWXWJZC1YTaAKu9quLn6V773hSuBEnhfuGNf9ryUQCmBzSSBEng3k+DL15YSKCXwwpVACbwv3LEve15KoJTAZpJACbybSfDla0sJlBJ44UqgBN4X7tiXPS8lUEpgM0mgBN7NJPjytaUESgm8cCVQAu8Ld+zLnpcSKCWwmSRQAu9mEnz52lICpQReuBIogfeFO/Zlz0sJlBLYTBIogXczCb58bSmBUgIvXAmUwPvCHfuy56UESglsJgmUwLuZBF++tpRAKYEXrgT+P04W7Cs+B14lAAAAAElFTkSuQmCC"/>

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',e.addEventListener("click",(function(){gtag("event","go_premium_banner_click",{cta_text:"Go Premium Banner"})})),A.appendChild(e),C.insertAdjacentElement("afterend",A)}})):setTimeout(i,300)}function A(C){C.matches?setTimeout(i,500):document.querySelectorAll(".goPremiumWrapper").forEach((C=>C.remove()))}A(C),C.addEventListener("change",A)}()</script></div></div><script id="sortd_nodefer">var isLiveBlog=!1,slug="punjab-employees-call-off-protest-after-govt-assures-withdrawal-of-unauthorised-leave-order",post_title="Punjab employees call off protest after govt assures withdrawal of ‘unauthorised leave order",enable_highlighter=!1,pwa_infinitescroll_enabled=!1,analytics_id="",app_name="The Tribune",gallery="[object Object]",widgets_inbtw=!0,widgets_related=!0,widgets_trnding=!1,widgets_wp_webstories=!1,postId="2861636",post_image_medium="https://www.tribuneindia.com/sortd-service/imaginary/v22-01/jpg/medium/high?url=dGhldHJpYnVuZS1zb3J0ZC1wcm8tcHJvZC1zb3J0ZC9tZWRpYWEwOWM3YzkwLWFjMmEtMTFmMS05YjIwLTgzZThkYzhhYjE2YS5qcGc=",audio_content=" Punjab Government employees have withdrawn their protest after the state government assured them withdrawal of its letter dated August 27, wherein it had declared their mass casual protest leave “unauthorised”. The decision to withdraw the protest was taken after an hour-long meeting between Chief Secretary KAP Sinha and employee leaders, including Sahil Sharma and Alka Chopra, at the former’s office this morning. The Chief Secretary assured the leaders that no coercive action would be taken against the employees, and that the meeting was “fruitful”. Chief Secretary KAP Sinha with employee leaders after the meeting. Tribune video grab Following this, employee union leaders, including the convener of the Sanjha Mullazam Manch Sukhchain Khera, announced that the strike was being rolled back. “The agreement has been reached only regarding the withdrawal of letters seeking action against protesting employees, including the “no work, no pay” action proposed by the government yesterday. No discussion on our original demands of enhanced dearness allowance (DA); reverting to Old Pension Scheme and other service and pay structure-related demands have taken place. As a result, our protest concerning these demands on September 12-13 will continue as scheduled,” said Khera. Today was the second day of the pen-down strike by the employees, called to pressurise the government to withdraw the order of declaring their previous protest leave as unauthorised leave. Yesterday, the union leaders were first called for talks by Principal Secretary General Administration K K Yadav, but the talks remained unfruitful. Following this, the employees, who had initially announced a strike for a day on Tuesday decided to extend their protest till Friday. The employees were demanding that talks would be held only if the government withdrew its order of August 27, calling their strike then as “unauthorised leave” and the show-cause notices being issued to employees. After the employees extended their protest last evening, the government initiated action under “no work no pay” policy. 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"/>

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