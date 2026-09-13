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Home / Punjab / Punjab employees call off protest after meeting with Minister Arora

Punjab employees call off protest after meeting with Minister Arora

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Sangrur, Updated At : 08:14 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Aman Arora, Punjab AAP chief. Tribune file photo
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Following an assurance and interaction with Punjab Cabinet Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Punjab President Aman Arora, the protesting employee organisations withdrew their protest, officials said.

The employees were holding a protest outside the Minister’s residence over various demands and issues when Arora reached the protest site and interacted with them.

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The most significant aspect was that, despite the presence of water-cannon vehicles and barricades as part of the security arrangements for the protest, Arora made it clear that “there should be no barricading and the water-cannon vehicle should not be used. These are all my brothers. I will personally sit with them, talk to them and try to resolve the issue.”

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Arora listened to their demands and concerns and said that the genuine issues raised by them would be considered with the utmost seriousness at the government level.

Following this, a delegation of the employee organisations went inside to hold a detailed discussion with Arora. Various issues concerning the employees were discussed in detail during the meeting. The discussions remained cordial and constructive, with both sides emphasising the need to resolve the issues through dialogue and mutual cooperation.

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After the meeting, the employee organisations called off their protest.

Meanwhile, Aman Arora also arranged a chabeel (drinking water stall) and a tea langar for the employees participating in the protest.

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