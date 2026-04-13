Punjab empowers DEOs to temporarily shift middle school teachers to balance pupil-teacher ratio; Teachers’ Union opposes the move

In an important move to rationalise pupil-teacher ratio in government middle schools, the Directorate of School Education (Secondary), Punjab, has authorised all District Education Officers (Secondary) to shift teachers from low student schools to high student enrolment schools.

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Terming it as a temporary adjustment of the teachers, Director School Education (Secondary) in orders issued on April 10 said the decision comes in the wake of wide variations in pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) across schools caused by changing student numbers. The circular states that such imbalances lead to under-utilisation of teachers in some schools and acute shortages in others, particularly in remote, rural and backward areas.

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According to the orders, schools with 1-30 students will be left with only two teachers, those with 31-60 students with three, and those with 61-90 students with just four teachers. The remaining teachers will be moved out on “temporary” basis, the DTF leaders pointed out.

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According to the directive, DEOs can now carry out these temporary adjustments for the entire academic year. The adjustments will be reviewed every three months and a compliance certificate will have to be sent to the headquarters each time.

The order also directs that the distance between the parent school and the school to which a teacher is being adjusted should be kept to the minimum. In emergency situations, DEOs have been given powers to assign teachers on 15-day temporary duty. Relaxations in the prescribed conditions can be made in extraordinary circumstances.

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Terming the move as illegal, DTF state president Vikramdev Singh and general secretary Mahinder Kauriawali said the move aimed at closing the low student schools in rural and backward areas.

They alleged that this move was a continuation of earlier decisions taken in 2021 when physical education instructors, art and craft teachers and others were removed from middle schools. The present policy, they claimed, would further aggravate the shortage of subject experts and violate the Right to Education Act-2009. They also claimed that enrolment in government schools had already declined because of persistent teacher shortage and non-academic duties imposed on teachers.

They accused the government of indirectly implementing the National Education Policy-2020 by favouring PM SHRI and SOE schools at the cost of ordinary rural middle schools. “The real intention is to merge or close these schools gradually under the complex school concept,” they alleged.

Describing the government’s logic of adjusting teachers purely on the basis of student numbers as “unscientific and retrograde”, the DTF said it was only an attempt to hide its failure and avoid fresh recruitment.

The teachers’ body has demanded immediate withdrawal of the circular. It warned that if the government did not abandon its policy of forcible shifting and “uprooting” schools, it would launch a massive agitation in the coming days in association with village panchayats and parents.