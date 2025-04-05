DT
Punjab: Enact strict law to curb sacrilege cases, says Gargaj

The Centre and the Punjab Government must enact a strict law to deal with cases of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib, said Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj here on Saturday.
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:56 PM Apr 05, 2025 IST
The Centre and the Punjab Government must enact a strict law to deal with cases of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib, said Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj here on Saturday.

Addressing mediapersons, he said, “Guru Granth Sahib is the eternal, ever-present Guru (master) of the Sikhs. Whenever any act of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib occurs, it deeply hurts Sikhs living across the world.”

Several desecration incidents were reported in the state over the past decade, causing concern among the entire Sikh community. Political parties tried to use these incidents to serve their agendas, but failed to do what was actually needed, he added.

