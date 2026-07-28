Punjab entrepreneur turns pig farming into award-winning biosecure livestock venture

In a state where pig farming is still considered an unconventional occupation, an entrepreneur from this border district has transformed the sector into a modern, award-winning enterprise. What began with just 100 piglets 13 years ago has today grown into one of Punjab’s largest biosecure pig farms, setting a benchmark in scientific livestock management and rural entrepreneurship.

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Surinder Khullar, who runs Khullar Associate Pig Farm at Bazidpur village, started the venture after receiving training from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana. Beginning on rented land with limited resources, he gradually expanded the business by adopting scientific breeding techniques, strict biosecurity measures and modern farm management practices.

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Spread across nearly 1.5 acres, the farm now houses more than 1,000 pigs of imported breeds, including Landrace, Duroc, Large White, Yorkshire, Ghungroo and Belarus black pig. The unit maintains around 100 breeding females and 15 breeding males, producing nearly 700 fattening pigs annually for markets in the North-Eastern states.

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Khullar said the farm follows a balanced nutrition programme using maize, wheat, pearl millet and gram, along with automated feeding systems, regular sanitisation, summer fogging, greenery management and timely vaccination to reduce disease risks. These practices earned the farm the Chief Minister's State Largest Biosecurity Pig Farm Award, making it one of the most recognised pig farming units in Punjab.

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The initiative has also generated employment opportunities for local families. Two families are employed full-time at the farm, while farmers and aspiring entrepreneurs from Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir regularly visit the unit for practical training in scientific pig farming. Many of them have gone on to establish their own farms after purchasing piglets from Khullar.

With more than 400 pig farms operating across Punjab, Khullar believes modern management, hygiene and scientific practices are the key factors that set successful units apart. His journey highlights how a professionally managed unconventional livestock venture can generate employment, encourage self-reliance and create new opportunities for rural youth.