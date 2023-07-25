Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
East India Company, Indian Mujahideen, PFI have the word INDIA, doesn’t mean anything: PM Modi attacks Opposition alliance
Asserts that people cannot be misled merely by the use of th...
Manipur violence: Opposition likely to move no-confidence motion against govt in Lok Sabha, say sources
All parties are learnt to be on board, said sources
Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 pm amid opposition protests on Manipur violence
Opposition parties have been demanding a statement from PM N...
Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda acquitted in Geetika Sharma suicide case
Geetika Sharma, 23, died by suicide in Aug, 2012