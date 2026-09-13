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Home / Punjab / Punjab extradition cell brought back 10 fugitives in 8 months

Punjab extradition cell brought back 10 fugitives in 8 months

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Jupinderjit Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:27 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Punjab AAP president and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora
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The Punjab Police’s Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC), set up in January 2026, has secured the return of 10 fugitives in eight months — nine through deportation and one through extradition. Another 21 proposals are pending with the Centre.

The specialised cell, functioning under the Inspector General of Police, Counter Intelligence, maintains a centralised database of 174 overseas fugitives. It works with the Anti-Gangster Task Force, Counter Intelligence, Anti-Narcotics Task Force and district police units to track them.

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The cell also coordinates with the Bureau of Immigration, the CBI’s Interpol wing, the National Investigation Agency and foreign law-enforcement agencies to pursue deportations and extraditions.

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Its most significant success was the first extradition of a gangster from Europe. Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit Dalam, was brought back from Moldova on Saturday.

Those deported include Ajay Singh, alias Ajay Malaysia, Pawandeep Singh, Jaspreet Singh, alias Jass Behbal, Manjeet Singh and Gurvinder Singh from Malaysia; gangster Jobanjit Billa from Indonesia; Amritpal Singh Mehron and Bhuvnesh Chopra from the UAE; and Kamal, alias Kamal Athwal, from the US.

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State AAP president and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora praised the police and said international gangster networks use encrypted technology. He called for greater coordination between central agencies and the state police.

“Today is the age of encrypted calls and messages. Tracking these cannot be the responsibility of state police alone. We need central agencies and a national-level campaign,” he said.

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