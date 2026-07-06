Punjab faces grain storage crisis ahead of paddy procurement

Punjab is facing an unprecedented foodgrain storage crisis. Its godowns, with a capacity of 180 lakh metric tonnes (LMT), along with covered and plinth (CAP) storage facilities of 60 LMT, are already full. The shortage of space has slowed the milling of last year’s paddy and raised concerns over the procurement, milling and storage of the upcoming paddy crop.

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Official sources said the movement of foodgrains from Punjab to the recipient states has remained sluggish for the past few years. This year, however, the situation has worsened as not a single godown is available for storing the rice being milled or for the new paddy crop.

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About 45 LMT of paddy from the previous procurement season is still lying with rice millers awaiting milling. Traditionally, all milled rice is delivered to the government by the end of March.

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45 LMT produce unmilled Punjab’s godowns, CAP storage, mills and mandis are all operating at full capacity Nearly 45 LMT of pending paddy remains unmilled due to inadequate storage space for rice State seeks faster grain movement to recipient states to avert disruption in paddy procurement

“Nearly 30 LMT of rice to be produced from this 45 LMT of paddy has to be stored in government godowns. Although the government had extended the milling deadline to June 30, the process will be delayed further as rice is not being accepted due to lack of storage space,” said Punjab Rice Millers Association president Bharat Bhushan Bansal.

Officials in the Food and Civil Supplies Department said storage capacity at rice mills and grain markets, estimated at another 30 LMT, was also fully occupied.

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“Our biggest concern is that rice millers, as they did last year, may refuse to participate in paddy procurement if rice is not lifted from their premises. We have urged the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution to double the monthly movement of foodgrains from Punjab to recipient states,” a senior government official said.

At present, about 6-6.5 LMT of rice and 5 LMT of wheat are moved out of Punjab every month. The state has sought an increase to 10 LMT each of rice and wheat every month from July to October, which would create nearly 80 LMT of storage space. If this pace continues for the rest of the year, the storage crisis could be eased. However, the Centre has not yet responded to the request, the official said.