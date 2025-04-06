DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Punjab farmer leader Dallewal ends indefinite fast, vows to strengthen movement

Punjab farmer leader Dallewal ends indefinite fast, vows to strengthen movement

Decision comes during a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district
article_Author
Surinder Bhardwaj
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 03:59 PM Apr 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal being discharged from Park Hospital, in Patiala, April 3, 2025. PTI file
Advertisement

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal announced on Sunday that he would end his indefinite fast, which he had started on November 26 last year, and continue leading the farmers' movement with renewed strength.

The announcement came during a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' organised at Sirhind in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district, where the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) gathered to rally support for the ongoing protests.

“You (farmers) all have asked me to end the fast unto death. I am indebted to you for taking care of the agitation. I respect your sentiments.  I accept your order,” said Dallewal while addressing the farmers' gathering.

Advertisement

Dallewal is a senior leader of a joint forum of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM).

On Saturday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu also appealed to Dallewal to end his fast-unto-death.

Advertisement

Dallewal had started his indefinite hunger strike on November 26 last year to press for various demands of agitating farmers including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for crops.

After the Centre invited the farmer leaders for talks in January, Dallewal started taking medical aid at the Khanauri protest site but did not end his fast.

On March 19, Dallewal was detained by Punjab Police and moved between two hospitals in Jalandhar before being rushed to Park Hospital in Patiala on March 24.

He was discharged from Park Hospital in Patiala on April 3.

On March 28, the state government had informed the Supreme Court that Dallewal ended his 123-day-long hunger strike, but the Sanyukit Kisan Morcha (SKM Non-Political) strongly refuted this statement. — with PTI

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper