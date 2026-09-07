DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab farmers call off seven-day protest after govt accepts key demands

Punjab farmers call off seven-day protest after govt accepts key demands

Farmer leaders, who had been protesting at the Chandigarh-Mohali border since last Tuesday, said the state government had agreed to their demands, including convening a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha within a month

article_Author
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:08 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The seven-day protest by farmers affiliated with various unions that are part of the SKM has been called off after the Punjab Government conceded to their demands. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
Advertisement

The seven-day protest by farmers affiliated with various unions that are part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has been called off after the Punjab Government conceded to their demands, including convening a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to take up issues concerning the state’s river waters and farming.

Farmer leaders, who had been protesting at the Chandigarh-Mohali border since last Tuesday, said the state government had agreed to their demands, including convening a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha within a month. The government has agreed to seek reconsideration of existing water agreements and pass a resolution against provisions of the Punjab Reorganisation Act relating to the sharing of river waters.

Advertisement

Though a broad consensus between SKM leaders, including Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgill, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, Prem Singh Bhangu and Raminder Patiala, was reached yesterday at a meeting with Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, the leaders were waiting for a written assurance from the state government before announcing the withdrawal of their protest near Jagatpura village.

Advertisement

The farmers have now been assured that the Assembly, when convened, will also take up resolutions opposing the Dam Safety Act and the Seed Bill, 2025, as demanded by the farmer organisations.

Another key demand accepted by the government relates to a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for farmers’ loans. A committee comprising representatives of cooperative banks and other stakeholders will be constituted to work out a mechanism for settling farmers’ outstanding loans. The committee will also consult political parties represented in the Assembly before submitting its report.

Advertisement

The government has further agreed to address the issue of pending sugarcane payments. It has assured the farmers that dues owed by private sugar mills will be cleared in a time-bound manner. A “One Window, One Payment” mechanism will also be introduced for cooperative sugar mills to streamline payments.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts