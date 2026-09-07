Punjab farmers call off seven-day protest after govt accepts key demands

The seven-day protest by farmers affiliated with various unions that are part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has been called off after the Punjab Government conceded to their demands, including convening a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to take up issues concerning the state’s river waters and farming.

Farmer leaders, who had been protesting at the Chandigarh-Mohali border since last Tuesday, said the state government had agreed to their demands, including convening a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha within a month. The government has agreed to seek reconsideration of existing water agreements and pass a resolution against provisions of the Punjab Reorganisation Act relating to the sharing of river waters.

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Though a broad consensus between SKM leaders, including Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgill, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, Prem Singh Bhangu and Raminder Patiala, was reached yesterday at a meeting with Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, the leaders were waiting for a written assurance from the state government before announcing the withdrawal of their protest near Jagatpura village.

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The farmers have now been assured that the Assembly, when convened, will also take up resolutions opposing the Dam Safety Act and the Seed Bill, 2025, as demanded by the farmer organisations.

Another key demand accepted by the government relates to a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for farmers’ loans. A committee comprising representatives of cooperative banks and other stakeholders will be constituted to work out a mechanism for settling farmers’ outstanding loans. The committee will also consult political parties represented in the Assembly before submitting its report.

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The government has further agreed to address the issue of pending sugarcane payments. It has assured the farmers that dues owed by private sugar mills will be cleared in a time-bound manner. A “One Window, One Payment” mechanism will also be introduced for cooperative sugar mills to streamline payments.