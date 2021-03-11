Punjab Farmers seek relief for poor yield

Sangrur, April 23
Farmers under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha protested in front of the Sangrur Deputy Commissioner’s office, seeking Rs 500 per quintal compensation for poor wheat yield. They have announced to intensify their agitation in the coming days if the Punjab Government fails to take effective steps to fulfil their demand.
Saturday arrivals... 3.55 lmt
Procurement 3.94 lmt
“The per acre production of wheat has declined by more than 20 per cent. It has caused losses to farmers of Punjab. The state government should immediately announce a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal on wheat,” said Major Singh Punnawal, state secretary, All-India Kisan Sabha.
Their other demands include justice in the Lakhimrpur Kheri incident, immediate stopping of the arrest of defaulter farmers and debt waiver.
“Before the elections, AAP leaders had made big promises to state farmers. But after the formation of their government, they have forgotten the promises. We will intensify the agitation if state government fails to fulfil our long-pending demands,” said Bhura Singh, a protesting farmer.
